MARA’s Bitcoin Treasury Nears $6B After Mining 705 $BTC in August, Fueling Bitcoin Hyper’s $14M Presale

MARA Holdings just announced that its Bitcoin treasury is nearing $6B after mining 705 Bitcoins in August with an average of 22.7 tokens per day.

This performance is the result of an increase in hashrate to 59.6 EH/s and the company enabling its Texas wind farms.

The official press release also stated that MARA plans to acquire 64% stake in Exaion, one of the world-leading producers of low-carbon energy, in Q4 of 2025.

This comes shortly after the company announced a 17% increase in its Bitcoin mining capabilities in July, according to the end-of-the-month report.

With Bitcoin falling below $111K again, MARA seeks to ramp up its Bitcoin accumulation strategy before the next bull run, which is likely to trigger in Q4.

MARA Wants a Larger Spot at the Bitcoin Table

MARA wants a larger slice of the Bitcoin buy, which is why it’s ramping up its mining and buying efforts. A July 23 convertible note offering saw MARA put out $850M-worth of senior notes, with much of the proceeds being reserved for Bitcoin investments.

This shows that the company is preparing a long-term investment strategy, similar to what Michael Saylor’s Strategy is doing. Strategy currently has the largest Bitcoin treasury in the world, with 636,505 $BTC, valued at nearly $70B.

Strategy bought three dips in August and one in September, acquiring 7,714 $BTC for a total investment of almost $900M.

More importantly, Saylor is likely to make another move now that Bitcoin lost its momentum after jumping over $113K briefly yesterday. Another massive investment would create another pump, this time hopefully getting Bitcoin over the psychological threshold of $115K.

Based on Bitcoin’s historical monthly returns, the next pump may not be short-lived. According to CoinGlass data, Bitcoin’s last six years display a green October, with gains of up to 40%.

Then we have Bitcoin Hyper nearing the end of the presale in Q4, according to the whitepaper, which could add an extra boost once the project goes public.

How Bitcoin Hyper Promises to Solve Bitcoin’s Performance Problems

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is the Layer 2 upgrade that promises to finally solve Bitcoin’s performance issues.

Bitcoin’s performance is currently limited to 7 transactions per second (TPS), which makes the network unfeasible for large institutional investors and payment processors. In terms of performance, Bitcoin ranks 28th in terms of TPS, according to Chainspect data.

Even Ethereum ranks higher with its 16 TPS on the 17th position, while Solana is second with up to 1,000 TPS and a theoretical value of 65,000.

So, it’s only natural that Bitcoin Hyper would target a Solana-level performance boost for Bitcoin, which it plans to achieve with tools like the Canonical Bridge and the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM).

The Canonical Bridge connects Hyper to the Bitcoin network and relies on the Bitcoin Relay Program to confirm transactions in seconds, rather than hours.

The Bridge then mints the users tokens into Hyper’s Layer 2, decongesting the main network and reducing traffic significantly.

The Solana Virtual Machine offers another performance boost by unlocking the ultra-fast and low-latency execution of smart contracts and DeFi apps. This brings the Bitcoin network to Solana-level performance numbers.

With these tools, Hyper offers higher throughput, near-instant finality, and increased scalability, allowing for multiple transactions at once; considerably more than 7.

This makes the Bitcoin network a feasible choice for institutional investors, which will turn Bitcoin mainstream and push $BTC to obscene heights.

The presale has raised over $14.2M so far and it's growing at an accelerated pace.

That’s because, based on the project’s roadmap and potential, our price prediction for $HYPER is $0.32 for the end of 2025.

By 2030, $HYPER could reach $1.50 with enough community support, which translates to an ROI of 11,559%.

Important note: These predictions are rather conservative and don’t account for factors like global adoption or subsequent upgrades which build upon the project’s foundation even further. In other words, $HYPER could have an even taller price ceiling.

What to Expect From Bitcoin?

Given Bitcoin’s past performances over the last six years, the growing institutional interest, and companies like MARA creating a mining empire, we predict a powerful October bull.

There’s no telling how high Bitcoin can get, but October has been Bitcoin’s most profitable month historically, with only two red months in 12 years.

So, keep your eyes on Bitcoin and have Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) on your radar. The $14.2M presale is currently the talk of the day and reading about the project explains why.

Don’t take this as financial advice. Do your own research (DYOR) before investing.

Authored by Bogdan Patru, Bitcoinist – https://bitcoinist.com/mara-bitcoin-holdings-near-6b-bitcoin-hyper-gains/