Margot Robbie And Dakota Johnson Go With ‘Naked’ Looks At Premieres

Margot Robbie went with what is being described “barely there” ensemble while Dakota Johnson had her own “naked dressing” look during pair of events on Thursday night in London and New York, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Robbie, who stars opposite Colin Farrell in director Kogonada’s upcoming fantasy romance A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, made a bold appearance at the film’s U.K. premiere in London at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square.

The Barbie and I, Tonya Oscar nominee’s dress is from Giorgio Armani Privé’s spring 2025 couture collection, according to The Hollywood Reporter. THR said Robbie wore the dress as a tribute to Armani, who died on Sept. 4 at age 91.

Johnson’s went with a Gucci dress by Kate Young at the Caring for Women Gala in NYC, THR reported.

See photos below of Robbie and Johnson in their “barely there” attire at the events.

Margot Robbie’s Giorgio Armani Privé’s spring 2025 couture collection dress attracted big attention for several media outlets. Describing the dress, W Magazine writes, “Aside from being entirely see-through, the halter neck piece plunged to the nape of Robbie’s derrière and was fastened with blinding spaghetti straps across her bare back. Since her Armani stunner could be likened to jewelry, Robbie did without any extra add-ons.”

In the headline of W Magazine’s story about Robbie’s Big Bold Beautiful Journey red carpet premiere look, the publication called the film star’s attire the “Naked Dress to End All Naked Dresses.”

Dakota Johnson Stuns Onlookers With Her Attire In New York City

Dakota Johnson arrived at the Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women gala on Thursday night wearing a black lace see-through dress.

Describing the 50 Shades of Grey trilogy star’s dress, the London Evening Standard writes, “The look was made up of floral lacework, with full-length sleeves and a high neck. Johnson paired the dress with a rare up-do, a smoky eye, and diamond jewelery.”

Dakota Johnson recently starred in the hit romantic comedy Materialists and currently appears in the dark indie comedy Splitsville.

Margot Robbie’s A Big Bold Beautiful Journey opens in theaters on Sept. 19.

