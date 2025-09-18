Market Expert Says XRP Price At $1,000 Will Happen, But The Timeline Is Different

Par : NewsBTC
2025/09/18 00:30
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010247-6.08%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08662-3.34%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000512-6.41%
Capverse
CAP$0.15656+0.81%
XRP
XRP$3.0491+0.04%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000971-0.41%

The XRP price is once again at the center of discussion in the cryptocurrency market after a market expert reiterated their bold long-term forecast. The founders of EasyA, Dom and Phil Kwok, say the token still has the potential to hit $1,000, even if it takes longer than first expected. They explain that the short-term view is not yet clear, but the long-term case for XRP remains strong. 

EasyA Founders Stand By $1,000 XRP Price Prediction

Dom and Phil Kwok joined host Tony Edward on the Thinking Crypto podcast to share their updated thoughts on XRP. Edward recalled their earlier bold forecast of $1,000 by 2030, which still excites many supporters. Dom Kwok made it clear that the short-term outlook is still “formulating,” meaning they are not ready to set a concrete target for the current cycle. However, he confirmed that the long-term thesis remains intact, and the bold forecast is still alive.

According to Dom, a significant amount of new money could enter the market once the rules are clarified. When those approvals are in place, Dom believes that large amounts of new capital could flow into XRP. 

The market expert noted that the legal teams of hedge funds and asset managers are working out the rules to determine how they can start investing in other tokens. With the SEC lawsuit against Ripple now resolved, many of the barriers that held back institutions are gone. For the EasyA founders, this shift in the investment landscape is key to why the XRP $1,000 price target remains in place.

Network Effects And Developer Momentum Strengthen XRP’s Case

Phil Kwok spoke about another driver for the XRP’s growth: network effects. He explained that when prices rise, more developers become involved and build. Recent performance shows why the EasyA founders remain confident. The XRP price has climbed 456% since last year, trading above $3, and it is now the best-performing large-cap altcoin. 

Dom also pointed out that price charts matter because falling prices scare off both users and builders. With the XRP price showing steady gains, it is drawing more investors and developers to its network. The short-term outlook is still uncertain, but the long-term belief in $1,000 continues to drive discussion. While Dom and Phil Kwok stand by their bold forecast, other experts, such as Matthew Brienen of CryptoCharged, have suggested that the price could reach that level by 2035 instead.

Even with the extended timeline, XRP’s strong position, growing utility, and the attention of institutions and developers all point toward a long-term path of significant growth. For many in the XRP community, the $1,000 price target remains a central rallying point, even if the timeline shifts.

XRP price chart from TradingView.com
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For

Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For

The post Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The Federal Reserve on Wednesday will conclude a two-day policymaking meeting and release a decision on whether to lower interest rates—following months of pressure and criticism from President Donald Trump—and potentially signal whether additional cuts are on the way. President Donald Trump has urged the central bank to “CUT INTEREST RATES, NOW, AND BIGGER” than they might plan to. Getty Images Key Facts The central bank is poised to cut interest rates by at least a quarter-point, down from the 4.25% to 4.5% range where they have been held since December to between 4% and 4.25%, as Wall Street has placed 100% odds of a rate cut, according to CME’s FedWatch, with higher odds (94%) on a quarter-point cut than a half-point (6%) reduction. Fed governors Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman, both Trump appointees, voted in July for a quarter-point reduction to rates, and they may dissent again in favor of a large cut alongside Stephen Miran, Trump’s Council of Economic Advisers’ chair, who was sworn in at the meeting’s start on Tuesday. It’s unclear whether other policymakers, including Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid and St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem, will favor larger cuts or opt for no reduction. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in his Jackson Hole, Wyoming, address last month the central bank would likely consider a looser monetary policy, noting the “shifting balance of risks” on the U.S. economy “may warrant adjusting our policy stance.” David Mericle, an economist for Goldman Sachs, wrote in a note the “key question” for the Fed’s meeting is whether policymakers signal “this is likely the first in a series of consecutive cuts” as the central bank is anticipated to “acknowledge the softening in the labor market,” though they may not “nod to an October cut.” Mericle said he…
Union
U$0.013187-19.05%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0424-0.11%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.564-0.22%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:23
Partager
OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.13975-39.05%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001882-0.26%
Partager
PANews2025/09/17 23:58
Partager
Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

While Pi Coin (PI) and VeChain (VET) have long been part of the conversation, crypto analysts and early-stage investors are […] The post Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain appeared first on Coindoo.
Solayer
LAYER$0.5197-1.29%
Pi Network
PI$0.35566-0.30%
VeChain
VET$0.02439-0.32%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/18 00:13
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight

New Crypto Investors Are Backing Layer Brett Over Dogecoin After Topping The Meme Coin Charts This Month