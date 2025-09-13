Market Pundit Envisions XRP Replicating 60,000% Gain from 2017 ⋆ ZyCrypto

Advertisement





In the always-changing world of crypto, the high volatility in the market has always gotten bulls excited. Now, a well-known crypto expert thinks XRP might do what it did in 2017 – go up by a crazy 60,000%. This big prediction has shaken up the market, and investors want to know why he thinks this could happen.

XRP Price to Hit $250?

Crypto expert Matt “The Great Mattsby” Hughes thinks XRP prices might go up soon. He’s looking at something called a Bollinger Band squeeze. Right now, XRP has one of the tightest monthly squeezes it’s ever had. It’s also one of the tightest in the whole crypto world. In the past, when this happened, prices often fluctuated significantly. The last time XRP experienced a significant squeeze like this, its price increased by 60,000%. That’s why Hughes is feeling good about XRP’s future.

“XRP has one of the tightest monthly Bollinger Band squeezes in its history and in all of crypto right now.,” Hughes said in a new X (formerly Twitter) post. “The last time it squeezed like that it shot up 60,000%.”

Hughes dug more into his analysis and said XRP could hit $250. This would be a big jump from where it’s trading now, around $0.59, showing it could go up by over 42,000%.

Crypto Analysts Feel Good About It

Hughes isn’t the only one feeling good about XRP. Other big names in crypto are also excited about how well the token might do. For example, Crypto Bitlord thinks XRP could surpass Ethereum by 2024. Mikybull Crypto on the other hand says it might do what it did in 2017 and hit $4. These guys believe XRP has a bright future ahead.

Crypto experts Dark Defender and Javon Marks gave even more upbeat price predictions forecasting XRP will hit its 2017 high again. Dark Defender thinks the crypto could jump to $18 if this happens. Marks agreed with Hughes, predicting XRP might see a 39,000% jump, going up to $200.

While a 60,000% price jump sounds incredible, it’s smart to be careful about these price analyses. The crypto market changes a lot, and what happened before doesn’t mean it’ll happen again.

At the time of writing, XRP is trading at $3.09, having shot up by more than 2.6% in just a day, as per CoinMarketCap data.