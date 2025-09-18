Market Rally Soon for Altcoins like $SUBBD?

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 02:30
The UK and US are moving closer on crypto policy, with fresh talks signaling a potential turning point for the industry.

UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reportedly agreed to deepen cooperation on digital assets this week, a move insiders say could reshape adoption trends across both sides of the Atlantic.

Source: X/@RachelReevesMP

Executives from Coinbase, Circle, Ripple, Barclays, Citi, and Bank of America were present at discussions, highlighting how seriously both governments are taking crypto’s role in financial markets.

Any deal is expected to touch on stablecoins – an area where US policy under President Donald Trump has leaned pro-adoption, while UK regulators have remained cautious.

Greater policy clarity often sparks capital rotation into other avenues of crypto, from established altcoins to emerging presales like $SUBBD, which aim to capture new adoption cycles. 

Why UK-US Alignment Matters

The UK is now looking to mirror the Trump administration’s crypto-friendly stance, which many insiders view as pivotal to unlocking adoption. Under Trump, stablecoins became a policy priority, and London’s shift toward that playbook signals that Britain wants to compete more aggressively for capital and innovation.

Stablecoins are expected to be central to any deal. That’s significant because they’ve been one of the most controversial areas of regulation in the UK.

Source: @AbsGMCrypto

In November 2023, the Bank of England floated proposals to cap individual holdings between £10K ($13,650) and £20K ($27,300). Advocacy groups slammed the idea as both costly and unworkable, warning it would stifle growth.

Still, momentum is shifting. In May, the UK government put forward a framework to regulate exchanges, brokers, and agents much like traditional finance firms, with a strong focus on transparency.

Aligning those rules with the US could smooth cross-border investment, foster regulatory sandboxes for blockchain testing, and ultimately attract more institutional flows into the market.

Investor Signals and What They Mean for Altcoins

Adoption trends in the UK show a clear appetite for digital assets, even with regulatory and banking hurdles.

It’s estimated that around one in four UK adults would consider adding crypto to their retirement funds. A survey by insurance firm Aviva also found that one in five UK adults (more than 11.6M) said they have held crypto at some point, and two-thirds of them still do. That persistence suggests long-term conviction rather than fleeting speculation.

Source: X/@coinbureau

Yet these same investors often face resistance from banks. Roughly 40% of 2K surveyed crypto investors in the UK said their banks had blocked or delayed payments to crypto providers, often citing fraud or volatility concerns.

This friction highlights why a UK–US alignment on rules matters. If banks and regulators ease their stance in sync with Washington, crypto could be legitimized as an investable asset class, opening the door for broader institutional inflows.

When governments align, capital tends to follow. Institutional money looks for clear rules before allocating, while retail investors take their cues from legitimacy signals. Stablecoin adoption and cross-border payment frameworks could unlock fresh liquidity for the sector, creating tailwinds for altcoins with strong narratives.

Today’s market isn’t just about memes and momentum. Utility-driven projects that tap into real markets have a better chance of sustaining growth in a more regulated environment.

One of the clearest examples is $SUBBD a crypto that fuses AI tools, crypto payments, and creator monetization. In an environment where policy clarity fuels adoption, platforms like SUBBD could capture both attention and capital.

SUBBD ($SUBBD) and the Web3 Creator Economy

The content creator market has exploded in recent years and is forecast to be valued at around $1.35T by 2033. Yet the market remains dominated by intermediaries that can take more than half of a creator’s earnings. SUBBD ($SUBBD) wants to change that.

Built as the first AI-powered content and subscription platform integrated with crypto, it puts creators and their audiences at the center of a new digital economy.

SUBBD offers AI tools that handle everything from content generation and automated chat to editing and monetization support. This helps creators scale output while freeing up time, while fans benefit from interactive AI avatars and personalized digital experiences.

The platform already commands a reach of more than 250M followers across its ambassadors and official channels: a signal of strong market positioning even before launch.

The financial rails are equally ambitious. SUBBD enables instant, low-fee crypto payments with fiat options, making tipping, subscriptions, and rewards seamless across borders. The presale also introduces staking: holders can earn 20% APY today, with future staking unlocking premium features such as early creator drops and platform perks.

The presale has already raised over $1.15M, with tokens priced at $0.05645. If the UK–US regulatory push brings more legitimacy to crypto payments and stablecoins, platforms like SUBBD are positioned to onboard millions into a fairer, AI-powered creator economy.

Want to find out more? Visit the $SUBBD presale site today.

 

Disclaimer: This content has been supplied by a third party contributor. Brave New Coin does not endorse or promote any products or services mentioned herein. Readers are encouraged to conduct independent research before making any financial decisions. The information provided is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be interpreted as investment advice.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
