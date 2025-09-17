Markets Brace for Fed Call as Analyst Targets $136K Bitcoin

2025/09/17 17:03
Bitcoin
  • 17 September 2025
  • 12:00

With the Federal Reserve set to announce its next policy decision tomorrow, markets are already bracing for a 25-basis-point cut.

Analyst Alex Krüger believes the move will come with a dovish tone, even if traders have largely priced it in.

Krüger told followers that his broader outlook remains intact: optimism for both equities and Bitcoin. “Markets often underestimate how quickly Bitcoin can move,” he said, adding that he sees the asset climbing to fresh highs before the year closes.

A Mathematical Case for $136K

Beyond market sentiment, Krüger backed up his view with a volatility model. If realized volatility stays near 40% annually, the scaling effect over the next four months implies around 23% potential movement. Applied to current price levels, that math points toward Bitcoin climbing to roughly $136,000 — a new record.

The analyst acknowledged headwinds such as Michael Saylor’s reduced buying capacity and profit-taking by long-term holders. Still, he argued those factors are unlikely to prevent Bitcoin from breaking higher if liquidity improves after the Fed decision.

Krüger also said he intends to publish a series of articles on the FOMC and the broader economy, but his stance is unchanged: the stage is set for another explosive move in crypto’s largest asset.

Source: https://coindoo.com/markets-brace-for-fed-call-as-analyst-targets-136k-bitcoin/

