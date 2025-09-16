Markets ready for first direct XRP, Dogecoin ETFs set to launch this week

Two new cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are slated to debut in the United States this week to finally give investors spot exposure to XRP and Dogecoin.

Nate Geraci, president of investment advisory firm Novas Dius Wealth Management (previously known as The ETF Store) credited the two firms for being “creative” to expedite the launch of the altcoin ETFs by fast-tracking the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s approval.

“REX-Osprey using clever regulatory end-around via 40 Act structure to bring this to market,” Geraci commented, adding that the development could become a “good litmus test for ‘33 Act spot xrp ETF demand.”

Futures-based XRP ETFs have already attracted significant inflows, with assets under management approaching $1 billion, per Geraci.

REX-Osprey spot XRP ETF to launch this week

The REX-Osprey XRP ETF, trading under the ticker XRPR, is scheduled to begin trading sometime this week, according to the fund issuer. It will be the first US exchange-traded product to provide investors direct access to XRP, currently the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

Fox Business correspondent Eleanor Terrett reported on Monday that the ETF will be a spot product structured under the Investment Company Act of 1940. “Basically a spot ETF with extras, and more regulated than traditional spot products,” Terrett posted on X.

REX-Osprey confirmed that trading is expected to commence on Friday, assuming no last-minute procedural delays.

Different from spot Bitcoin ETFs approved in 2024 under the Securities Act of 1933, the XRP fund takes advantage of the 1940 Act framework, where products structured under this statute avoid direct SEC approval, as the filing becomes effective automatically after the designated review period.

According to the fund’s prospectus, the XRPR ETF has a distribution and service plan under Rule 12b-1, which authorizes the fund to pay up to 0.25% of its average daily net assets for certain shareholder services and distribution-related activities.

Dogecoin ETF could trade Thursday

REX-Osprey will also launch a Dogecoin ETF, expected to trade under the ticker DOJE. Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas said the fund could debut on Thursday, which would make it the first memecoin US exchange-traded product.

The Dogecoin ETF, like XRPR, was approved under the 1940 Act framework. While that statute is more commonly applied to diversified mutual funds and traditional ETFs, REX-Osprey used the regulatory pathway for crypto-based products to shorten the time regulators take to greenlight approvals.

Balchunas also noted that the same prospectus filing that covered XRPR and DOJE included ETF submissions for TRUMP and BONK tokens, though he mentioned “no launch dates have been confirmed.”

US Autumn: ETFs ready to trickle into markets

Balchunas also reminded the crypto community about other developments in altcoin ETF submissions, reposting news from Bloomberg’s chief financial analyst James Seyffart on CanaryFunds, which updated the prospectus filing for its proposed Litecoin ETF.

The crypto funds manager had submitted its S-1 registration to the SEC in October 2024, followed by a 19b-4 filing on January 15 this year. That submission commenced a formal 240-day review process, meaning the commission must give an answer between late September and the start of next month.

CoinShares has a second proposal in the pipeline with its own Litecoin ETF filing. The SEC postponed a decision on that product earlier in 2025, but the final deadline for the regulator to say yes or no is also in October. That schedule places both Litecoin and Solana products on track for potential approval decisions in the second month of the US autumn season.

