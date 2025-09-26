The post ‘Marvel Zombies’ Is The Third Worst-Scored MCU Show Ever appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While it’s a fun experiment drawing on comic history, reviews for Marvel Zombies on Disney Plus have put it very much near the bottom of all MCU shows. Tied for the third worst, in fact. Yes, Marvel Zombies is technically an MCU show in the way that What If…? was an MCU show, one that just takes place in an alternate universe outside the “sacred timeline.” This is opposed to X-Men ’97, which is not pitched as an alternate MCU universe, and is wholly its own thing. Right now, Marvel Zombies has positive scores from critics, not being an exceedingly rare Rotten-rated series in the MCU, but it’s not great. Here’s the full breakdown of MCU shows and their scores. Ms. Marvel – 98% Agents of SHIELD – 95% WandaVision – 92% Daredevil – 92% Hawkeye- 92% Eyes of Wakanda – 92% Loki – 87% Luke Cage – 87% Daredevil: Born Again – 87% Moon Knight – 86% Agent Carter – 87% What If…? – 85% The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 84% Agatha All Along – 84% Jessica Jones – 83% She-Hulk – 80% The Defenders – 78% Ironheart – 77% Echo – 71% The Punisher – 64% Marvel Zombies – 64% Secret Invasion – 53% Iron Fist – 37% I’m not sure, but I think at one point Inhumans (11%) was banished from being canon, but that may not have been official. Being tied with The Punisher may be fine because The Punisher was great, and I cannot believe it’s scored that low. What do critics know anyway? (I say as a critic). Marvel Zombies is only four episodes long, but has an enormous list of MCU cast members who reprised their roles for their characters on the show, doing their voicework. That includes: Iman Vellani (Ms.… The post ‘Marvel Zombies’ Is The Third Worst-Scored MCU Show Ever appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While it’s a fun experiment drawing on comic history, reviews for Marvel Zombies on Disney Plus have put it very much near the bottom of all MCU shows. Tied for the third worst, in fact. Yes, Marvel Zombies is technically an MCU show in the way that What If…? was an MCU show, one that just takes place in an alternate universe outside the “sacred timeline.” This is opposed to X-Men ’97, which is not pitched as an alternate MCU universe, and is wholly its own thing. Right now, Marvel Zombies has positive scores from critics, not being an exceedingly rare Rotten-rated series in the MCU, but it’s not great. Here’s the full breakdown of MCU shows and their scores. Ms. Marvel – 98% Agents of SHIELD – 95% WandaVision – 92% Daredevil – 92% Hawkeye- 92% Eyes of Wakanda – 92% Loki – 87% Luke Cage – 87% Daredevil: Born Again – 87% Moon Knight – 86% Agent Carter – 87% What If…? – 85% The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 84% Agatha All Along – 84% Jessica Jones – 83% She-Hulk – 80% The Defenders – 78% Ironheart – 77% Echo – 71% The Punisher – 64% Marvel Zombies – 64% Secret Invasion – 53% Iron Fist – 37% I’m not sure, but I think at one point Inhumans (11%) was banished from being canon, but that may not have been official. Being tied with The Punisher may be fine because The Punisher was great, and I cannot believe it’s scored that low. What do critics know anyway? (I say as a critic). Marvel Zombies is only four episodes long, but has an enormous list of MCU cast members who reprised their roles for their characters on the show, doing their voicework. That includes: Iman Vellani (Ms.…

‘Marvel Zombies’ Is The Third Worst-Scored MCU Show Ever

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 00:24
Everscale
EVER$0.01654-3.04%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016871-1.96%
FUNToken
FUN$0.008868-6.16%
NEAR
NEAR$2.812-8.87%
Factor
FACT$3.21-15.30%

While it’s a fun experiment drawing on comic history, reviews for Marvel Zombies on Disney Plus have put it very much near the bottom of all MCU shows. Tied for the third worst, in fact.

Yes, Marvel Zombies is technically an MCU show in the way that What If…? was an MCU show, one that just takes place in an alternate universe outside the “sacred timeline.” This is opposed to X-Men ’97, which is not pitched as an alternate MCU universe, and is wholly its own thing.

Right now, Marvel Zombies has positive scores from critics, not being an exceedingly rare Rotten-rated series in the MCU, but it’s not great. Here’s the full breakdown of MCU shows and their scores.

  • Ms. Marvel – 98%
  • Agents of SHIELD – 95%
  • WandaVision – 92%
  • Daredevil – 92%
  • Hawkeye- 92%
  • Eyes of Wakanda – 92%
  • Loki – 87%
  • Luke Cage – 87%
  • Daredevil: Born Again – 87%
  • Moon Knight – 86%
  • Agent Carter – 87%
  • What If…? – 85%
  • The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 84%
  • Agatha All Along – 84%
  • Jessica Jones – 83%
  • She-Hulk – 80%
  • The Defenders – 78%
  • Ironheart – 77%
  • Echo – 71%
  • The Punisher – 64%
  • Marvel Zombies – 64%
  • Secret Invasion – 53%
  • Iron Fist – 37%

I’m not sure, but I think at one point Inhumans (11%) was banished from being canon, but that may not have been official. Being tied with The Punisher may be fine because The Punisher was great, and I cannot believe it’s scored that low. What do critics know anyway? (I say as a critic).

Marvel Zombies is only four episodes long, but has an enormous list of MCU cast members who reprised their roles for their characters on the show, doing their voicework. That includes: Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel), Dominique Thorne (Ironheart), Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop), Florence Pugh (Yelena), David Harbor (Red Guardian), Wyatt Russell (John Walker), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi) and even Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, an actress and character that fans are desperate to see return in live action, but Olsen has given every indication she’s moving on, and we know of no planned projects that will feature her. But she showed up for Zombies!

This aligns with What If…?, which also got a lot of actors to reprise their characters through voicework. How? Well, this isn’t exactly a ton of work for most cast members. This is a four episode series of 30 minute episodes and some of these characters don’t have more than a handful of lines as a result. I’m wondering if the Thunderbolts crew just recorded all this after filming one day when they were all together.

Anyway, it might be fun. Ratings aren’t great, but it’s not much of a commitment. Give it a shot.

Follow me on Twitter, YouTube, Bluesky and Instagram.

Pick up my sci-fi novels the Herokiller series and The Earthborn Trilogy.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/paultassi/2025/09/25/marvel-zombies-is-the-third-worst-scored-mcu-show-ever/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Cardano at a Crossroads: Can ADA Still Explode 25%?

Cardano at a Crossroads: Can ADA Still Explode 25%?

ADA is flashing mixed signals, but its chances of rallying to $0.95 might have diminished.
Cardano
ADA$0.7703-6.53%
Partager
CryptoPotato2025/09/26 00:33
Partager
MoonBull Presale Set to Launch, Analysts Call It the Top Meme Coin to Watch in 2025, While Dogwifhat and Mog Coin Stay Strong

MoonBull Presale Set to Launch, Analysts Call It the Top Meme Coin to Watch in 2025, While Dogwifhat and Mog Coin Stay Strong

Picture the crypto market like a crowded stadium where meme coins are the loudest fans. Some are waving banners, others […] The post MoonBull Presale Set to Launch, Analysts Call It the Top Meme Coin to Watch in 2025, While Dogwifhat and Mog Coin Stay Strong appeared first on Coindoo.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002187-8.60%
MOG Coin
MOG$0.000000627-11.05%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/26 00:21
Partager
Perp DEX Volume Hits Record $67B as BNB’s Aster Overtakes Hyperliquid

Perp DEX Volume Hits Record $67B as BNB’s Aster Overtakes Hyperliquid

Total perpetual DEX trading volume across major networks surged past $67 billion on Wednesday, marking a second consecutive daily record. Among the leading protocols, Aster, built on BNB Chain, registered a daily volume exceeding $35 billion, half of the entire perpetual DEX market.Visit Website
Perpetual Protocol
PERP$0.2703-3.49%
Binance Coin
BNB$963.77-5.06%
Aster
ASTER$1.9193-17.09%
Partager
The Crypto Basic2025/09/25 23:46
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Cardano at a Crossroads: Can ADA Still Explode 25%?

MoonBull Presale Set to Launch, Analysts Call It the Top Meme Coin to Watch in 2025, While Dogwifhat and Mog Coin Stay Strong

Perp DEX Volume Hits Record $67B as BNB’s Aster Overtakes Hyperliquid

Nine Major European Banks Unite to Launch Euro Stablecoin

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months