Massive Crypto Futures Liquidations: Over $94M Wiped Out in 24 Hours

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/04 11:25
LETSTOP
STOP$0.15247+2.28%
Solana
SOL$206.36-1.33%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,632.73-0.07%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.0167-0.05%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012218-3.51%

BitcoinWorld

Massive Crypto Futures Liquidations: Over $94M Wiped Out in 24 Hours

The cryptocurrency market delivered a dramatic reminder of its inherent volatility recently, with over $94 million in crypto futures liquidations rocking major digital assets within just 24 hours. This significant event underscores the magnified risks present in leveraged perpetual futures trading.

Understanding Massive Crypto Futures Liquidations

A “liquidation” in futures trading happens when a trader’s position is automatically closed by an exchange. This occurs because their margin, or collateral, is no longer sufficient to cover potential losses as the market moves strongly against their leveraged position. The recent surge in crypto futures liquidations, particularly for short positions, points to a sudden upward price movement that caught many bearish traders off guard.

What Triggered These Sudden Crypto Futures Liquidations?

The latest figures paint a clear picture of market pressure:

  • Bitcoin (BTC): $35.38 million was liquidated. A significant 80.68% of these were short positions, indicating traders betting on a price decline were squeezed by an unexpected rally.
  • Ethereum (ETH): Even more impactful, $50.66 million in ETH futures were liquidated. Short positions accounted for 69.02% of this total, signaling strong upward momentum for the second-largest cryptocurrency.
  • Solana (SOL): SOL also saw substantial liquidations, totaling $8.76 million. Here, 59.2% were short positions, reflecting a broader market sentiment shift that surprised many.

These numbers reveal a powerful short squeeze. When prices rise unexpectedly, short sellers are forced to buy back assets to cover their positions, which further fuels the price increase and cascades into more liquidations. This phenomenon often leads to rapid, sharp price movements.

Navigating Volatility: Lessons from Crypto Futures Liquidations

This wave of crypto futures liquidations serves as a potent reminder of the risks in leveraged trading. While futures offer potential for magnified gains, they also come with amplified losses. For traders, understanding market sentiment and employing robust risk management strategies are crucial.

Key takeaways for traders include:

  • Manage Leverage: Avoid excessively high leverage; even minor price fluctuations can lead to quick liquidations.
  • Set Stop-Loss Orders: Automatically close positions to limit potential losses if the price moves against you.
  • Monitor Market Sentiment: Stay informed about trends and news that could trigger sudden price shifts.

The dominance of short liquidations suggests that bearish bets might have been overextended. Traders anticipating further price declines should approach the market with caution, considering the potential for unexpected pumps.

In conclusion, the past 24 hours dramatically illustrated the high stakes in crypto futures trading. The $94 million in crypto futures liquidations, predominantly from short positions, underscores the unpredictable nature of the market and the critical importance of disciplined trading strategies. Staying informed and managing risk will remain paramount for all participants.

To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What are crypto futures liquidations?
Crypto futures liquidations happen when a trader’s leveraged position is automatically closed by an exchange because their margin balance falls below the required level, typically due to significant adverse price movement.

Why were short positions mostly liquidated?
Short liquidations occur when the price of an asset unexpectedly rises. Traders who bet on a price decline are forced to buy back the asset at a higher price, causing a “short squeeze” that fuels further price increases and liquidations.

How can traders avoid liquidation?
Traders can mitigate liquidation risks by using lower leverage, setting stop-loss orders, maintaining sufficient margin, and closely monitoring market sentiment and news.

What does this event mean for the broader crypto market?
While individual liquidations impact specific traders, large-scale events like this can create temporary price instability. They highlight underlying market demand or a shift in investor confidence, but are not always definitive indicators of a full market reversal.

If you found this analysis insightful, please consider sharing it with your network! Your support helps us continue providing valuable insights into the dynamic world of cryptocurrency. Share this article on your social media platforms to help others understand the complexities of crypto futures liquidations and market volatility.

This post Massive Crypto Futures Liquidations: Over $94M Wiped Out in 24 Hours first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trading time: As Bitcoin hits the 106,000 resistance, some BTC and ETH whales start shorting before the results of the China-US negotiations and the announcement of CPI

Trading time: As Bitcoin hits the 106,000 resistance, some BTC and ETH whales start shorting before the results of the China-US negotiations and the announcement of CPI

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Bitcoin
BTC$110,628.7-0.13%
Ethereum
ETH$4,367.71+1.02%
Partager
PANews2025/05/12 14:10
Partager
Ripple Expands Partnership With Thunes to Boost Global Cross-Border Payments

Ripple Expands Partnership With Thunes to Boost Global Cross-Border Payments

US blockchain firm Ripple has announced an expansion of its partnership with Singapore-based payments company Thunes, building on their initial 2020 collaboration. The alliance aims to strengthen international money transfers by combining Ripple’s blockchain solutions with Thunes’ extensive payout network.The initiative targets more than 90 global markets, addressing the rising demand for faster, low-cost cross-border […]
Moonveil
MORE$0.09924+0.33%
CROSS
CROSS$0.2178+2.18%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/04 11:42
Partager
Goedemorgen Bitcoin: Goud, Dalio en spaarpotten

Goedemorgen Bitcoin: Goud, Dalio en spaarpotten

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Goedemorgen! Hier is het meest opvallende cryptonieuws, doorspekt met inzichten over marktsentiment, institutionele bewegingen en technologische ontwikkelingen—allemaal verpakt in één krachtige ochtendupdate. Goudprijs bereikt ATH: wat betekent dit voor Bitcoin? De goudprijs brak door naar een nieuw all-time high. Analisten vragen zich af of dit ook extra kapitaal naar Bitcoin kan trekken als digitaal alternatief voor goud. Wall Street-giganten omarmen Bitcoin en Ethereum Steeds meer grote financiële instellingen op Wall Street openen de deuren voor BTC en ETH. Het bevestigt de toenemende integratie van crypto in de traditionele financiële wereld. Ray Dalio waarschuwt voor zwakkere dollar en kiest voor Bitcoin Investeerder Ray Dalio ziet een dalende dollar op de lange termijn en positioneert zich daarom in Bitcoin. Zijn visie onderstreept de rol van BTC als bescherming tegen valutarisico. Pay with Crypto: PayPal breidt crypto-betalingen uit PayPal maakt het mogelijk om met crypto bij miljoenen webshops te betalen. Hiermee komt grootschalige adoptie van digitale valuta in het betalingsverkeer een stap dichterbij. CIMG koopt 500 Bitcoin na $55 miljoen aandelenverkoop Het investeringsfonds CIMG verkocht aandelen en zette de opbrengst om in 500 BTC. Deze zet toont dat steeds meer bedrijven hun reserves diversifiëren richting Bitcoin. Strategy koopt $357 miljoen aan Bitcoin tijdens koersdaling Strategy greep de recente dip aan om voor honderden miljoenen extra Bitcoin te kopen. Dit illustreert de institutionele overtuiging in BTC op lange termijn. Treasury neemt Bitcoin Amsterdam over Het Nederlandse bedrijf Treasury wil uitgroeien tot het grootste Bitcoin-treasurybedrijf van Europa en verstevigt zijn positie met de overname van Bitcoin Amsterdam. Metaplanet bereikt 20.000 BTC na nieuwe aankoop Metaplanet voegde nog eens 112 miljoen dollar aan Bitcoin toe en bracht zijn totaal naar 20.000 BTC. Ondanks koersdruk blijft het bedrijf agressief accumuleren. BitcoinMagazine lanceert Discord channel! Wil je meepraten over deze ontwikkelingen? Join dan ons nieuwe Discord channel en discussieer met onze experts en andere lezers over acties en insiderinformatie! Nu naar Discord Het bericht Goedemorgen Bitcoin: Goud, Dalio en spaarpotten is geschreven door Robin Heester en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Bitcoin
BTC$110,628.7-0.13%
Wink
LIKE$0.01113+0.58%
MetYa
MET$0.2431-0.24%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/04 12:31
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trading time: As Bitcoin hits the 106,000 resistance, some BTC and ETH whales start shorting before the results of the China-US negotiations and the announcement of CPI

Ripple Expands Partnership With Thunes to Boost Global Cross-Border Payments

Goedemorgen Bitcoin: Goud, Dalio en spaarpotten

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking

Revolutionary BTCFi SeoulMate Event to Ignite Bitcoin Finance in Seoul