Mastercard Says Crypto Won’t Change Finance

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 02:22
Fintech

For Mastercard, crypto isn’t a movement to upend the financial system – it’s another tool to make payments more efficient.

Christian Rau, who heads the company’s crypto division in Europe, said the firm’s priority remains secure and compliant transactions, not chasing disruptive narratives.

Rau pointed to stablecoins as the most promising area, especially for cross-border transfers where speed and efficiency are essential. Even so, he argued they won’t replace the safeguards and oversight built into today’s financial rails.

Unlike some rivals experimenting with in-house blockchains, Mastercard has not revealed plans for its own infrastructure, though Rau suggested the idea isn’t off the table.

The strategy highlights a cautious but flexible stance: open to crypto’s utility but unwilling to gamble on hype.

Analysts say the comments reflect how traditional finance is gradually weaving crypto into existing systems rather than treating it as a revolution. For Mastercard, the technology’s role looks less like a replacement for banks and more like a bridge for global payments.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice.

Source: https://coindoo.com/mastercard-says-crypto-wont-change-finance-but-could-transform-paymentsmastercard-views-crypto-as-payment-tech-not-a-financial-revolution/

Source: https://coindoo.com/mastercard-says-crypto-wont-change-finance-but-could-transform-paymentsmastercard-views-crypto-as-payment-tech-not-a-financial-revolution/
Coinspeaker2025/09/03 02:40
PANews2025/06/20 14:47
PANews2025/06/25 15:20
