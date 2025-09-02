Mastercard’s Head of European Crypto Sees Cryptocurrencies as Payment Technology, Not a “Revolution”! Here Are the Details

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02 20:23
Threshold
T$0,01589+0,25%
Moonveil
MORE$0,09799-1,44%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017715-4,42%
Safe Token
SAFE$0,4206+0,09%
Wink
LIKE$0,011139-3,57%
SphereX
HERE$0,000199-17,42%
Notcoin
NOT$0,001773+2,19%

Mastercard’s Head of Crypto Europe, Christian Rau, explained that the company sees cryptocurrencies as a potential payment technology rather than a “financial revolution.”

Mastercard: Sees Crypto as Payment Technology, Not a “Revolution”

Rau emphasized that Mastercard’s strategy is based, above all, on “safe and legally compliant payments.”

Rau stated that stablecoins (crypto assets whose value is typically pegged to fiat currencies like the dollar) could improve the efficiency of international payments. However, he added that these assets are unlikely to replace the traditional safeguards offered by the current financial system.

The Mastercard executive stated that the company currently has no publicly announced plans to develop its own blockchain infrastructure, but that the option isn’t completely ruled out. This approach suggests Mastercard is pursuing a cautious yet open-ended strategy in the crypto space.

Experts, noting the recent increase in interest in crypto assets from major financial institutions, say Mastercard’s stance signals a more balanced and regulatory-focused approach to the sector. The company appears to view crypto as a complementary tool, particularly in the areas of payment technologies and international money transfers.

This statement is considered an important clue about how the bridge between traditional finance and the crypto ecosystem will take shape.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/mastercards-head-of-european-crypto-sees-cryptocurrencies-as-payment-technology-not-a-revolution-here-are-the-details/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Pi Network News: Does Pi Coin Need a $1 Peg to Stay Relevant?

Pi Network News: Does Pi Coin Need a $1 Peg to Stay Relevant?

The post Pi Network News: Does Pi Coin Need a $1 Peg to Stay Relevant? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Pi Network has had a tough year with big ups and downs. Many investors left after the price dropped, raising doubts about its future. But crypto analyst Dr. Altcoin is still positive. He says Pi doesn’t need to be a $1 stablecoin to work for peer-to-peer (P2P) payments. The question is, can it really succeed …
Threshold
T$0,01598+1,07%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,0005902+0,51%
Pi Network
PI$0,34261-0,16%
Partager
CoinPedia2025/09/02 21:28
Partager
Interview | Cosmos CEO Mareneck: interoperability will drive stablecoin adoption

Interview | Cosmos CEO Mareneck: interoperability will drive stablecoin adoption

Maghnus Mareneck, co-CEO of Interchain Labs, explains why interoperability is the only way forward for stablecoins.
Forward
FORWARD$0,000184-4,61%
WHY
WHY$0,00000002755-0,97%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/09/02 21:05
Partager
Whale @AguilaTrades starts long BTC for the third time, with a position worth $52.52 million

Whale @AguilaTrades starts long BTC for the third time, with a position worth $52.52 million

PANews reported on June 19 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the giant whale @AguilaTrades, who lost $15.42 million in two failed BTC long positions, has started
Bitcoin
BTC$111 186,41+2,29%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0801+16,76%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 17:36
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Pi Network News: Does Pi Coin Need a $1 Peg to Stay Relevant?

Interview | Cosmos CEO Mareneck: interoperability will drive stablecoin adoption

Whale @AguilaTrades starts long BTC for the third time, with a position worth $52.52 million

Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Financial Buys 10,000 $ETH ($44M)

[Our AI Business Services] — [Advertise with Us!]