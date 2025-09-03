Mastering the Art of Scaling: The Goldmine Day Trading Strategy That Grew My Account Like Wildfire

day trading strategy — the goldmine strategy

Have you ever wonder how some traders consistently pull triple-digit returns in a single day trading session, using solid guaranteed day trading strategy while others barely scrape by? The answer is in this article..

Let me pull back the curtain.

This isn’t some mythical “holy grail.” It’s a repeatable, scalable day trading strategy. I’ve personally grown multiple small accounts to tens of thousands using these principles. Whether you’re holding a $100 $500 or $50,000 account, the methods I teach will help you build consistency and control.

This post reveals my exact process, blending precision entries, smart scaling, and the mindset mechanics that separate average traders from elite performers.

1. WHY MOST TRADERS LOSE (AND WHAT I DID DIFFERENTLY)

Let’s start with the truth:
Most traders fail because they focus on making money rather than managing risk.

In my early days, I used to chase green. Big candles? I jumped in. Trending stocks? I wanted in. But my results were unpredictable — just like my day trading strategy.

What changed?

I started scaling.
Not just my entries or exits — my mindset, my system, and my discipline.

The 3 Core Shifts I Made:

  1. Position-based Thinking
    I stopped taking trades and started building positions.
  2. Account Growth Through Multiplication
    I learned to grow in percentages, not raw dollars.
  3. Scaling Rules That Remove Emotion
    Every part of my process became mechanical.

2. THE DAY TRADING STRATEGY: MOMENTUM SCALING WITH A GOLDMINE TWIST

This strategy is not guesswork. It’s rules-based, timing-based, and tailored for volatile sessions — especially pre-market and opening bell momentum.

Here’s the 5-step framework I follow:

✅ STEP 1: Stock Selection

I only trade commodities that meet all 4 criteria:

  • Breaking news or fresh catalyst
  • Volume over 300K in premarket
  • Float under 50M (ideally <20M)
  • Daily chart near breakout level

If the commodity doesn’t scream momentum, I don’t trade it. Period.

For those asking, which commodity? You got it, it GOLD!

✅ STEP 2: Pre-Market Planning

Every morning before 9:30AM EST, I prep my:

  • Watchlist
  • Bias direction (long or short)
  • Potential entry levels
  • Risk zones
  • 3-level scale-out map

The Goldmine Strategy adds one more filter:
I identify “previous session imbalances” — a concept you won’t find in textbooks. These are areas where price moved violently but never balanced. I set my limit orders here. It’s sniper-level accuracy. I wait for a guaranteed retest then strike!

✅ STEP 3: Scaling Into the Move

The biggest myth in trading?
“Go all in or miss the move.”

Here’s my rule:
Start small. Build into strength. Exit into euphoria.

I never scale in if price shows rejection or diverges from my plan.

✅ STEP 4: Scaling Out Into Greed

This is where the Goldmine touch shines.

I divide exits into:

  • First Profit Target: 25% off at previous high
  • Main Move Exit: 50% off into key level or news spike
  • Trail the Rest: Move stop to breakeven and let it run

The goal isn’t to predict the top. It’s to milk the momentum while maintaining control.

✅ STEP 5: Post-Trade Breakdown

Every trade ends with a review:

  • Did I follow rules?
  • Did I overtrade?
  • How clean was my execution?
  • What would I do differently?

This is non-negotiable. You do not grow as a trader without self-review. Call it journaling. I have a pack that includes ::

My Day Trading journal

My trading plan

My Day Trading Strategy

My Asian Session Strategy

My BTC Day Trading Strategy

My Scalping Strategy (I used this to scalp $20 — $500 a day just in 2 hours)

My Risk Management Calculator

and more!

Get Access to the Day Trading Pack Here

3. LIVE TRADING EXAMPLES (WHAT ACTUALLY HAPPENED)

Let’s walk through a real trade I took using this method:

day trading strategy

Commodity: GOLD
Bias: Long

➤ Plan:

ENTRY during Asian session using My Day Trading Strategy called The Goldmine Strategy.

Took profit during New York Session

Secured $34,800 in profit trading The Goldmine Strategy
Risk: $500
Reward Ratio: 7R

I’ve repeated this type of trade hundreds of times using the same structure.

4. THE GOLDMINE STRATEGY — WHY IT WORKS

The Goldmine Strategy isn’t just about setups — it’s about energy timing and emotional liquidity.

  • Asian Session: Quiet, low volatility, early breakouts
  • London Open: Best for range extensions and reversals
  • New York: High emotion, massive fakeouts, explosive volume

This strategy targets the imbalance from Tokyo to London and then snipes entries right before New York session spikes.

It’s built for:

✅ Scalping 10–50 pips
✅ Trading commodities like Gold & Oil
✅ Precise entries with set-and-forget logic

Want to learn it in full?
🎯 Grab it now: The Goldmine Strategy PDF

Master my Asian Session Gold Day Trading Strategy

6. TOOLS THAT SUPPORT MY STRATEGY

If you’re serious, here’s what I use daily:

  • Sessions Indicator — For spotting killzones
  • Smart Money Concept Tools — Marking imbalances
  • Volume Delta Chart — For absorption patterns
  • Time & Sales + Level 2 — Entry and exit validation
  • Day Trading Journal — Tracks performance and execution

Remember: Tools don’t make you profitable — consistency does.

7. SCALING FROM $1K TO $25K+

I started with just a $1,000 account. Within 90 days, I passed a $25K funded account challenge using the exact steps in this article.

Here’s the roadmap I followed:

  • Day 1–14: Focused only on 1 setup
  • Day 15–30: Sim traded 20+ times to master it
  • Day 31–45: Went live, 1 trade per session
  • Day 46–90: Added second day trading strategy from Goldmine

Result?
I passed 2 funding challenges and now average $700–$1,500 per session.

8. TRADING IS NOT FOR EVERYONE — BUT THIS MIGHT BE

I’ll be honest. Trading isn’t easy. Most people quit. Some blow accounts. But if you follow what I’ve outlined…

  • With precision
  • With discipline
  • And with the Goldmine blueprint…

You’ll stack consistent profits over time.

You don’t need to win every trade.
You just need a strategy with high accuracy and high discipline.

If you want to:

  • See me trade live with over 2,400 premium members
  • Access my sniper setups daily
  • Copy my framework and apply it to your own trades…

👉 Join 2400 VIP Members Today

the ultimate day trading pack — day trading strategy the goldmine strategy
  • Asian Session Gold Strategy: How to Trade XAUUSD Like a Pro Before London Opens
  • This Asian Session Strategy Quietly Prints $500/Week on BTCUSD — And Nobody Talks About It
  • Master the 90% Win Rate Gold Strategy — $34,880 in One Asian Session Trade (Proofs)
  • The KM Trade Setup Blueprint: Smart Money Concepts in Action — Combined with The Goldmine Strategy

#DayTrading #TradingStrategy #MomentumTrading #Forex #ScalingTrades #StephenMadu #TheGoldmineStrategy #FundingChallenge #PropTrading #LiveTrading #TradeJournal #SmartMoney #GoldTrading #SmallAccountChallenge #Day Trading Strategy

Mastering the Art of Scaling: The Goldmine Day Trading Strategy That Grew My Account Like Wildfire was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story.

