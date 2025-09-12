MasterPay Group Fuels DePIN Revolution with Strategic Investment in OKZOO

MasterPay Group, a dominant force in the financial technology sector, announcesa strategic investment into OKZOO, a pioneering company at the forefront of the Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) revolution. This significant investment is poised to accelerate the advancement of DePIN technology, particularly through the innovative integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) on the blockchain, and to facilitate OKZOO's ambitious expansion into the health tech sector.

OKZOO's groundbreaking framework is designed to empower smart devices for high-quality data collection. By blending AI and IoT capabilities within a robust blockchain environment, OKZOO is cultivating a global network where users can seamlessly deploy hardware, gather high-quality, real-world data, and receive direct peer-to-peer rewards for their valuable contributions. This decentralized approach to data collection is not merely an innovation but a foundational shift, creating a robust and verifiable data stream essential for the development of powerful AI applications.

The initial product stemming from OKZOO's vision is the P-mini o1. This device is specifically engineered to allow users to monitor and collect critical environmental data. Its capabilities include tracking air quality, measuring noise pollution levels, and detecting CO2 concentrations, all with the ultimate goal of contributing to a healthier and more sustainable global environment.

OKZOO's success is underscored by its impressive foundational metrics:

●11.8 million ecosystem users:Demonstrating a vast and engaged community actively participating in the DePIN ecosystem.

●400,000+ on-chain holders:Reflecting strong investor confidence and a decentralized ownership structure.

●60,000+ P-mini device pre-orders:Indicating significant market demand and anticipation for OKZOO's innovative hardware.

●Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) surpassing $1.4 billion on August 18, 2025:A clear indicator of rapid growth and market recognition of OKZOO's potential

MasterPay Group, an established namein the fintech landscape, has built its reputation on unifying disparate financial systems. Backed by a consortium including Mastercard, DBS, Malaysia's central bank Bank Negara Malaysia, and the Malaysian Royal Family, MasterPay Group offers a unified and highly efficient solution that integrates various financial instruments, including traditional bank accounts, international remittance services, and extensive card networks. MasterPay Group’s technology provides a seamless payment layer that eliminates friction, enabling instant, secure, and truly global transactions across various financial ecosystems.

This strategic investment from MasterPay marks a pivotal and transformative moment for OKZOO, particularly in facilitatingthe company's expansion into the Health Tech domain. This strategic expansionaligns perfectly with OKZOO's overarching vision: to foster a healthier and improved world through the power of DePIN, encompassing not only environmental well-being but also public health. The planned development of a "super app," coupled with innovative health tech devices, will empower OKZOO users to actively monitor and collect both environmental and personal health data. This dual focus is expected to significantly accelerate global DePIN adoption, demonstrating the versatility and profound real-world impact of decentralized infrastructure. By enabling individuals to contribute directly to global health and environmental datasets, OKZOO and MasterPay are collectively paving the way for a more informed, healthier, and technologically advanced future.

In addition to assisting OKZOO’s DePIN strategy, MasterPay Group will be integrating payment solutions into the AIOT ecosystem in order to unlock immediate and significant utility, transforming how users interact with DePIN technology. By seamlessly weaving financial infrastructureinto the fabric of decentralized physical infrastructure, MasterPay will provide a frictionless layer for value exchange, driving adoption and fostering a more dynamic and rewarding user experience.

To facilitate this accelerated growth and DePIN expansion strategy, OKZOO’s team is expanding. These new team members will be pivotal in driving innovation and execution to actualize OKZOO's growth strategy, payment solutions integration, and vision of a healthier and more technologically advanced future.

This collaboration leverages a multi-layered architecture to achieve this vision:

●Layer 0 - Physical Layer: DePIN hardware, including the P-mini and AIOT Watch, for trustworthy data collection, with cross-calibration mechanisms to enhance data accuracy at scale.

●Layer 1 - Connectivity and Settlement: An efficient blockchain network that can handle billions of transactions with payment solutions integration. eSIM aggregators ensure low-cost global device connectivity, with free data plans available for staked users.

●Layer 2 - AI Intelligence applied to Environmental and Health Data Economy: An AI health assistant provides personalized analysis and tasks, while a decentralized data marketplace allows users to securely authorize their data and earn $AIOT.

●Layer 3 - Application and Ecosystem Entrance: The Super App serves as the core user interface for data, AI services, and asset management.

From an engineering perspective, OKZOO is linking four key layers: trustworthy data collection, scalable network, usable computing, and settlement, to transform real-world data into a digital commodity.

MasterPay Group’s involvementfundamentally shifts the paradigm from a purely data-driven ecosystem to a value-driven one, where rewards for user’s contributionand seamless transactions reinforce the network's growth. By providing immediate utility and fostering a robust economic layer, MasterPay will accelerate the adoption of AIOT solutions, demonstrating their tangible benefits and paving the way for a more connected, intelligent, and rewarding future. MasterPay’sstrategic investmentrepresents OKZOO’s transition from a startup-style project into a financial-grade platform, moving beyond experiments into a new cycle validated by capital, compliance, and international markets.

About OKZOO

OKZOO introduces the world’s first urban-scale and street-level decentralized environmental data network by designing and developing a decentralized AI infrastructure that serves as the backbone of an interconnected network of physical machines that empower users to contribute both external and household environmental data through handheld devices. It creates a mass-scale web of real-world environmental data that can empower innovative AI environmental systems.

About MasterPay

MasterPay is a global fintech and payments company. Guided by Security First, Innovation, Inclusive Finance, and Integrity & Transparency, MasterPay delivers cross-border payments, custody, and settlement solutions. With backing from Mastercard, DBS, Bank Negara Malaysia, and the Malaysian Royal Family, MasterPay brings institutional-grade compliance and infrastructure into Web3.