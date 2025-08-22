Matchups, Odds and TV Schedule

Avery Johnson #2 of the Kansas State Wildcats reacts after going three and out during the second half of their game against the Brigham Young Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium on September 21, 2024 in Provo, Utah. Getty Images

The annual college football season appetizer is here with Week 0, featuring five matchups, including FBS programs, this Saturday. Before we get things rolling with a full Week 1 slate, here’s what you need to know about this weekend’s games.

Betting odds are via DraftKings Sportsbook.

1. Iowa State Cyclones Vs. Kansas State Wildcats

The first game of the 2025 college football season will take place at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. This is a top-25 matchup between Big 12 opponents. Both programs are expected to contend for a conference title, so there’s a ton on the line in the season opener. The best unit on the field is the Kansas State offense, which finished 11th in yards per play in 2024. The Wildcats return Avery Johnson in his second full season as the starting quarterback.

Kansas State is a 3-point favorite with the over/under set at 50.5. This game will air on ESPN at noon ET.

2. Fresno State Bulldogs Vs. Kansas Jayhawks

Kansas will welcome Fresno State to Lawrence for an intriguing season opener. The Jayhawks promoted Jim Zebrowski to offensive coordinator, and he’s in charge of an offense that ranked 12th in yards per play last season. The health of Jalon Daniels has been an issue throughout his career, but this is a dangerous offense when he is on the field. Kansas will need to do its damage against a Fresno State’s defense, which was ranked inside the top 15 in 2024.

Kansas is a 12.5-point favorite with the over/under set at 50.5. This game will air on FOX at 6:30 p.m. ET.

3. Stanford Cardinal Vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Stanford will make the trip to Hawaii in a matchup between two programs looking to hit the ground running after missing a bowl game during the 2024 season. Stanford is coming off a 3-9 season, and General Manager Andrew Luck brought in head coach Frank Reich on an interim basis to replace Troy Taylor, who was fired in March. Stanford has a lot to improve after finishing outside the top 100 in yards per play on both sides of the ball last season.

Hawaii is a 2.5-point favorite with the over/under set at 50.5. This game will air on CBS at 7:30 p.m. ET.

4. Sam Houston State Bearkats Vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Two of the top contenders in Conference USA will compete in Bowling Green, Kentucky, on Saturday night. Sam Houston State gave Phil Longo his first shot at head coach this offseason, following a 9-3 record last year. Longo’s first game is against a Western Kentucky program that reached the conference title game last season.

Western Kentucky is a 10.5-point favorite with the over/under set at 61.5. This game will air on CBS at 7 p.m. ET.

5. Idaho Vandals Vs. UNLV Rebels

The only matchup between a Football Bowl Subdivision team and a Football Championship Subdivision team in week 0 will take place on Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas. This game features the biggest point spread by far as the Dan Mullen era begins for the Rebels. UNLV is coming off an 11-3 season where it reached the Mountain West Championship Game. Idaho is also coming off a double-digit win season that ended in the FCS Quarterfinals.

UNLV is a 26.5-point favorite with the over/under set at 65.5. This game will air on Mountain West Network and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network at 4 p.m. ET.