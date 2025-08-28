MATIC, Dogecoin & APT Attract Smart Money

Crypto News

MATIC, Dogecoin, and APT are emerging as top altcoins to buy after the pullback, attracting smart money investors seeking strong upside in the next market rally.

Whales are again circling the altcoins with the prices falling down, and this is the chance of investors who track technical indicators and the long-term plays. Polygon, Aptos, and Dogecoin are experiencing new volumes, whereas Ethereum, Solana, and Avalanche remain resilient. However, one name drawing smart money attention is MAGACOIN FINANCE, which analysts say could deliver one of the biggest returns in this cycle.

Polygon (MATIC)

Polygon is a scaling solution on Ethereum, aimed at reducing Ethereum gas fees and the Ethereum block time. Its ecosystem is growing, and the migration of tokens of MATIC to POL will strengthen the standing. Technicals suggest potential upside—RSI is oversold near 38, and MACD shows bearish momentum slowing.

Resistance is at around $0.58, and support levels are at around $0.33. Analysts predict a price range of between $3.84 and $6.25 by 2025, powered by an Ethereum upgrade and Bitcoin halving. In the long term, Polygon may go as high as $8.55 to $10.40 by 2030 should it continue to gain adoption.

Aptos (APT)

Aptos is a new Layer-1 blockchain focused on high throughput and speed. It has gained traction with developers. However, the adoption of the coin is still in the early phase. Depending on the development of its ecosystem, analysts project that Aptos may trade between $25 and $35 by 2025. Some investors view APT as a potential high-growth bet in the event that network usage swells.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin remains the biggest meme coin, supported by its community and regular bursts of hype. It doesn’t have strong utility compared to other networks, but liquidity and recognition keep it relevant. The price often finds support between $0.05 and $0.07 and often rallies when sentiment improves.

For 2025, analysts see it trading between $0.08 and $0.15, though much depends on social media buzz and endorsements. DOGE remains a speculative pick, but its track record of sudden rallies keeps it on whale watchlists.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum is the foundation for the decentralized applications, DeFi, and NFTs. Its increasing upgrades make it more scalable with low energy consumption, which maintains its appeal among developers and institutions.

In the past, Ethereum has been quite successful in bull markets, and experts believe that it will be trading between 4,000 and 6,000 by the year 2025. The long-term need in enterprise scenarios and the increasing DeFi community provide ETH with a solid foundation. It is an essential part of the portfolios of many investors who are constructing long-term cryptocurrency investments.

Solana (SOL)

Solana has also been widely celebrated as a platform that offers quick transactions and minimal fees, making it a popular platform among DeFi and NFTs. Past outages in the network have been a cause of concern, but stability has been improved, and investors are more confident.

It has a support level of between $20 and $30 and a resistance level of up to $90. Depending on network reliability and macro market trends, analysts estimate SOL will range between $60 and $90 in 2025. Its developing community indicates Solana can be a strong altcoin moving forward

Avalanche (AVAX)

Avalanche is creating traction in DeFi and enterprise blockchain. Its scalability and its fast finality make it appealing to developers. Support is at about $20 to $30, and resistance is at about $75. Analysts predict between $50 and $75 by 2025 in case the adoption grows higher. With the increasing popularity of DeFi, Avalanche will emerge as a favorable option when other projects seek faster and scalable solutions.

MAGACOIN FINANCE—Whale Activity Signals Smart Money Confidence in 45x Outlook

Whale activity is starting to build around MAGACOIN FINANCE, indicating an increasing level of confidence in its long-term potential by intelligent money. Analysts have predicted up to 45x growth, making MAGA one of the most discussed altcoins in this dip. Unlike meme coins that solely rely on hype, MAGA has undergone audit processes, which further increase the credibility of the project among skeptical investors.

It’s drawing attention not only from retail buyers but also from larger wallets that are typically more selective. That combination has created a wave of curiosity around whether MAGA could be the next breakout coin of this market cycle.

Analysts Rank MAGACOIN FINANCE a Leading Crypto Presale for 2025

MAGACOIN FINANCE is often featured in analyst watchlists as one of the top crypto presales for 2025, and for good reason. The team’s commitment to full transparency — including public audits and KYC verification — builds unmatched trust. These fundamentals give investors peace of mind and separate the project from unverified alternatives in the market.

Final Outlook

The market dip is giving investors a chance to pick up strong altcoins at lower levels. Polygon, Aptos, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Solana, and Avalanche all have growth potential, but whale activity is pointing strongly toward MAGACOIN FINANCE. With forecasts of 45x growth and rising confidence from large investors, MAGA is quickly becoming the altcoin many are watching as the top play of this cycle.

To learn more about MAGACOIN FINANCE, visit:

Website: https://magacoinfinance.com

Access: https://magacoinfinance.com/access

Twitter/X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance

Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Source: https://coindoo.com/altcoins-to-buy-after-pullback-matic-dogecoin-apt-attract-smart-money/

Hedera Hashgraph and the Future of Tokenized Assets: Leemon Baird’s Bold Prediction

Leemon Baird, the co-founder of Hedera Hashgraph, is voicing a strong vision for the future of digital assets. He argues that the maturing crypto sector will transform the way people interact with value. According to him, tokenization will not stay limited to cryptocurrencies. Instead, it will extend into nearly every area of society, from finance […]
The post CFTC to Surveil Crypto, Prediction Markets Using Nasdaq Platform appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief The CFTC will start using Nasdaq’s Market Surveillance platform to enhance its ability to detect fraud and market manipulation in crypto and production markets. The shift comes as lawmakers mull the CLARITY Act. A White House report recently recommended that the CFTC impose requirements on reporting market data for certain crypto firms. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission is stepping up efforts to surveil financial markets, tapping technology from Nasdaq to gain a more granular view of crypto transactions, according to a press release published by the regulator on Wednesday. Nasdaq’s Market Surveillance platform, which covers a dozen asset classes, including digital assets and prediction markets, represents a significant upgrade, the CFTC said, as it moves to replace its “‘90s-era legacy system” for detecting illicit behavior among market participants. Prediction markets have been buzzy, with the president’s son joining Polymarket’s advisory board on Tuesday. Still, a Nasdaq spokesperson told Decrypt that prediction markets mirror derivatives that the CFTC has regulated since the agency was established in 1974. “Prediction markets operate in the same way as most derivative markets, with similar potential for market abuse and manipulation,” the spokesperson said. “The technology can therefore be adapted to serve almost all forms of event-based markets.” ﻿ At the same time, the CFTC acknowledged that markets have changed rapidly in recent years, with digital infrastructure providing round-the-clock trading. “The growth in both traditional and new markets and products, combined with innovations in market structure, such as the launch of continuous trading hours, require increasingly sophisticated tools to prevent and detect potential market abuse,” the CFTC said. The shift also comes as U.S. lawmakers mull the CLARITY Act, a comprehensive piece of crypto legislation that would establish jurisdiction between the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the CFTC.  The bill was passed in the U.S. House…
What Crypto Whales Are Buying For Potential Gains in September

The post What Crypto Whales Are Buying For Potential Gains in September  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Following July’s market-wide uptick, August has brought a sharp pullback, with many digital assets either consolidating in tight ranges or sliding lower amid lackluster trading activity.  This shift in momentum has fueled uncertainty among retail investors, but on-chain data shows crypto whales are still actively positioning themselves for gains in September.  Arbitrum (ARB) Layer-2 (L2) token ARB is one of the assets crypto whales are eyeing for gains in September. On-chain data reveals that since August 24, large holders with wallets containing between 100,000 and 1 million ARB have accumulated 2.1 million tokens. For token TA and market updates: Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. ARB Whale Activity. Source: Santiment The uptick in whale accumulation comes amid the token’s sideways movement since mid-August. Daily chart readings indicate that the token has faced strong resistance at $0.58 while finding support around $0.47, suggesting it has been consolidating within this range for several weeks. If whale accumulation continues to grow, it could provide the buying pressure needed for the token to break above the $0.58 resistance, potentially pushing prices up to $0.62.  ARB Price Analysis. Source: TradingView Conversely, a slowdown in whale activity could weaken support at $0.47, triggering a downtrend to $0.45. Uniswap (UNI) DeFi token UNI is another asset that large investors are holding for potential gains in September. According to Nansen, the top 100 addresses holding the largest amounts of UNI on-chain have increased their holdings by 4% over the past week.  Large Holder Activity. Source: Nansen Continued accumulation by these top holders could encourage retail investors to follow suit, potentially driving a UNI price rally toward $10.25.  UNI Price Analysis. Source: TradingView Conversely, the token could face a pullback to $8.67 if bearish pressure intensifies. PEPE Frog-themed meme coin…
