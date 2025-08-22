Matrixdock’s tokenized dold XAUm launches on Sui

Matrixdock has launched its flagship gold-backed token, XAUm, on the Sui blockchain, marking the first issuance of XAUm on a non-EVM chain.

Summary XAUm is backed 1:1 by LBMA-accredited gold of 99.99% purity and audited by Bureau Veritas.

The Sui blockchain was chosen for its parallel execution, sub-second finality, and horizontally scalable infrastructure.

Matrixdock, Asia’s leading RWA tokenization platform under Matrixport Group, has officially launched its flagship tokenized gold product XAUm, on the Sui (SUI) blockchain — marking the first time XAUm will be issued on a non-EVM chain.

“By bringing gold onchain, XAUm transforms a traditionally static asset into one with expanded digital utility,” said Eva Meng, Head of Matrixdock. “We’re excited to expand XAUm to Sui, a blockchain purpose-built for scalability.”

“Tokenized assets are rewiring global finance, and XAUm on Sui is a powerful example of Sui being at the forefront of this wave of innovation,” commented Christian Thompson, Managing Director of the Sui Foundation.

Matrixdock selected the Sui blockchain for the XAUm launch because of its advanced technical architecture and growing user base. The blockchain’s parallel execution, sub-second finality, and horizontally scalable infrastructure make it ideal for fast, cost-efficient, and high-throughput tokenized asset transactions.

About XAUm

XAUm enables users to hold, trade, lend, and redeem institutional-grade physical gold, combining the stability of tangible gold with the speed and transparency of blockchain technology.

The token is fully backed 1:1 by London Bullion Market Association (LBMA)-accredited gold of 99.99% purity and undergoes rigorous audits by Bureau Veritas. Its H1 2025 physical gold reserve audit report is publicly available.