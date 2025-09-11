Maxi Doge Tipped as Best Crypto to Buy as Viral Presale Hits $2M

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/11 23:40
DOGE
DOGE$0.2493+1.53%

rocket5346 maxi 2 2

Today could be the day the meme coin market reaches a place nobody thought was possible: Wall Street. ETF analyst Eric Balchunas believes that Thursday, September 11, will be the day a Dogecoin ETF gets approved, opening the door for investors to gain regulated exposure to DOGE directly from the stock market.

This would be the first U.S. ETF based on a meme coin, signaling that the sector has officially entered the mainstream of TradFi. If approved, it could attract significant amounts of money to the meme coin space, potentially enabling smaller projects to see massive gains.

The Maxi Doge (MAXI) presale is one such opportunity for big returns. Built around the Dogecoin brand, Maxi Doge is portrayed as Dogecoin’s younger cousin who watched from the sidelines since 2017 while others got rich, and now it’s finally his time to shine.

And shine he may, as he’s launching at just the right moment. The MAXI presale has already raised $2 million, showing huge investor appeal as excitement grows in the meme coin space. Let’s take a closer look at what MAXI is and why it might be the best crypto to buy now.

Maxi Doge is Dogecoin on 1000x leverage

Dogecoin was created in 2013, back when most degens were studying for exams. Today, the world has changed – 5.41 billion of us have social media, many people value aesthetics over intellect, and everyone wants to be rich yesterday.

In this environment, where the desire for instant gratification is more prevalent, a new phenomenon has emerged in the crypto space – degen meme culture. It’s not the same meme culture that Dogecoin was built on – ‘we’re all gonna make it’ and ‘do only good every day.’

Now, profit takes priority over community, PvP over PvE, and dog-eat-dog tactics reign. The rise of Pump.fun, hustle culture, and polarizing social media algorithms have fueled this trend, making meme coin traders hungrier and much more aggressive.

Imagine if Dogecoin had been designed in 2025. It might resonate better if he were a 1000x leverage trading gym bro who does pushups between trades on the one-minute chart – and so that’s exactly who Maxi Doge is.

And it’s not just branding; one of the team’s initial plans is to integrate MAXI into futures trading platforms. Imagine trading a low-cap meme coin with 50x leverage – catch the move right, and a few hundred dollars could turn into Lambo money.

There are also plans for community giveaways for MAXI holders, giving reasons to buy and hold beyond just speculation. Similarly, MAXI holders can stake their tokens. This feature is live in the presale, currently offering a 157% APY, though this will decrease as the staking pool grows.

maxi 1 2

New meme coin season starts with DOGE ETF? 

Wall Street has long considered the idea of a Dogecoin ETF, and it’s finally expected to become a reality today, according to Eric Balchunas. The Dogecoin ETF will launch through REX Shares in partnership with Osprey Funds, under the name Rex-Osprey Dogecoin ETF and ticker DOJE.

What began as an internet joke in 2013 is about to transform into a regulated financial asset. This won’t just attract investment; it will make headlines, generate hype, and ultimately draw more participants into the meme coin market.

According to analysts from 99Bitcoins, the Maxi Doge may be the smartest way to leverage Dogecoin’s ETF. And regarding how far it could go this year, RJ from Cryptonews suggests 100x gains are possible.

How to buy the Maxi Doge presale

The primary reason MAXI can potentially deliver 100x gains is that it is still in its early stages, with a token presale underway. However, prices are expected to rise throughout the presale, so investors looking to maximize value for money should act quickly.

To participate in the presale, simply visit the project’s website, connect your wallet, choose the amount of MAXI you wish to buy, the crypto you want to use for payment, and then complete the purchase. You can stake your tokens immediately in the presale and claim your tokens after the presale ends.

With over $2 million raised, the Maxi Doge presale is gaining traction as one of the most anticipated launches on the market – especially with Dogecoin’s ETF launching around the same time. This creates a prime chance to get in early and potentially secure huge gains as meme coin prices begin to rally.

Visit Maxi Doge Presale

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

