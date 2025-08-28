McLaren F1 Team Names Mastercard As Title Partner From 2026

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS – AUGUST 27: Ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri take to the stage to celebrate Mastercard becoming the official naming partner of the McLaren F1 team from 2026 at Gashouder Westergasfabriek on August 27, 2025 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Andrew Ferraro/Getty Images for Mastercard) Getty Images for Mastercard

McLaren has announced that Mastercard will become the official naming partner of the Formula 1 team starting from the 2026 season.

The American banking giant already has an existing partnership with McLaren after it was named a primary partner of the team ahead of last year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Now the new title partnership will see the team rebranded as the “McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team” next year in a lucrative deal reportedly valued at around $100 million per season – the biggest in McLaren’s history – and is due to run until the mid-2030s.

The new agreement also means that McLaren will feature a title sponsor for the first time in over a decade, as it last had one back in 2013 with Vodafone – a partnership that began in 2007. Prior to that, the Woking squad had tobacco brands West (1997-2005) and Marlboro (1974-1996) as title sponsors.

The new title partnership deal couldn’t have come at a better time for the financial services giant Mastercard as McLaren is currently in formidable form and is on course to secure its second constructors’ title in a row this season, having won it last year for the first time since 1998.

McLaren drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris also find themselves in an intense title battle which could see either of them claiming their maiden drivers’ title and the team’s first since 2008.

What the McLaren-Mastercard Deal Means for F1 Fans

The extended partnership promises to provide McLaren fans with exclusive, behind-the-scenes access and unique experiences throughout the season.

Mastercard has introduced a global initiative called ‘Team Priceless’ designed to bring fans closer to the team through activities including hot laps on the track on select race weekends and meet-and-greets with drivers.

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown promised to continue putting the papaya fans first and bringing them closer to the team through the new partnership with Mastercard.

“There is no one more important to us than our awesome fans, so I could not be more delighted to enter this next chapter in our partnership with Mastercard with a promise to our Papaya Family around the world: that we will continue to put our fans first, bring them even closer to the team, and offer incredible experiences,” said Brown.

“Mastercard is a fantastic partner who shares our passion and values, so to have them on board as naming partner will offer us the perfect launch pad to keep pushing on and off track – and I cannot wait to see Team Priceless come to life in 2026.”

Mastercard hosted a live fan event in Amsterdam on Wednesday, August 27, ahead of this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix to celebrate the new partnership. The event featured appearances by McLaren duo Norris and Piastri along with live music performances.

Raja Rajamannar, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer for Mastercard, commented, “Our partnership has been grounded in putting fans in pole position since day one, and becoming the Official Naming Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team takes that commitment to the next level.

“McLaren Racing represents the pinnacle of innovation, precision, and performance, values that mirror our own as we push boundaries and deliver winning experiences. Collaborations like Team Priceless reflect those values and give fans plenty to look forward to for this season and many more.”

McLaren is on the brink of winning the constructors’ title in Azerbaijan in three rounds’ time, now leading the pack with 559 points – 299 ahead of Ferrari and 323 past Mercedes.