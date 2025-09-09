Media Day Highlights Ahead Of World Cup Qualifier

Nigerian player Moses Daddy Simon (L) is fighting for the ball with Aubrey Maphosa Modiba of South Africa during the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) Semi-Final soccer match between Nigeria and South Africa at the Stadium of Peace in Bouake, Ivory Coast, on February 7, 2024. (Photo by Anis/APP/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images

For more than two decades, South Africa has been waiting. The last time Bafana Bafana successfully booked their place at a FIFA World Cup through qualification was in 2001, earning a spot at the 2002 tournament in Korea and Japan. Their 2010 appearance came by virtue of hosting, not through the grind of the qualifiers. As a result, an entire generation of South African supporters has never witnessed their team earn a place on merit. Now, under Hugo Broos, Bafana Bafana stand on the brink of ending that long drought.

The Stakes in Group C

Bafana Bafana Have a Chance To Secure Their Qualification For The 2026 FIFA World Cup If They Can Top Nigeria on September 9th At The Toyota Stadium In Bloemfontein Supplied

Bafana Bafana will host Nigeria, knowing that a victory could effectively eliminate the Super Eagles’ chances of topping Group C, unless off-field issues alter the situation. FIFA has not yet confirmed whether South Africa will lose three points for having fielded suspended midfielder Teboho Mokoena in their 2-0 victory over Lesotho in March, which leaves the standings uncertain.

Currently, South Africa has 16 points from seven matches, five points ahead of Benin in second place. Nigeria sits in third place with 10 points, meaning a win could narrow the gap and keep their hopes alive. If FIFA decides to impose a points deduction, the race could tighten significantly, giving Benin an opportunity to capitalise.

Only the group winners will qualify directly for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico, while the four best runners-up will advance to a playoff for a chance to compete in the intercontinental qualifiers.

Broos: Focus and Belief

KORHOGO, IVORY COAST – JANUARY 16: South Africa Manager Hugo Broos directs his team during the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations group stage match between Mali and South Africa at Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium on January 16, 2024 in Korhogo, Ivory Coast. (Photo by MB Media/Getty Images) Getty Images

At the media day held the day before the game, coach Hugo Broos adopted a resolute tone.

“Six points ahead of Nigeria, five points ahead of Benin, that is a good position,” he shared with Forbes.com and other media. “But it’s not finished. We have to play a very good game against a very good team, who maybe will play their last chance tomorrow.”

He refused to settle for caution. “I don’t want a draw, I want to win. You can’t go into such games thinking about playing for one point. That is dangerous.”

Broos brushed aside concerns about the field also doubling as a rugby pitch: “The pitch is not what we wanted, but it is the same for both teams. We have to adapt and play.”

Above all, he highlighted the transformation of his team’s mentality. “On a mental level, a very good job has been done. The team is confident. We believe in ourselves, and we will need that tomorrow too.”

Williams: Brotherhood and Belief

TOPSHOT – South Africa’s goalkeeper #1 Ronwen Williams celebrates after winning at the end of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 quarter-final football match between Cape Verde and South Africa at the Stade Charles Konan Banny in Yamoussoukro on February 3, 2024. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Captain Ronwen Williams reinforced the message of unity and determination.

“We are a special group. Once you come into the team, you feel the love, the brotherhood. That has carried us through,” he said.

Williams praised the contribution of younger players: “The amount of young talent coming through is amazing. They are serious, focused, and know what they want to achieve. But they also understand team values, and that makes all the difference.”

The keeper also underlined the importance of self-reliance. “We’ve learned from the past. A few years ago, our destiny was in other teams’ hands. Now, we want to do it our way. We want to get the job done ourselves.”

On Nigeria, Williams was respectful but confident: “We’ve played them twice in the last two years. We are familiar with them. We know them, and we’ve got experience. There’s nothing to fear.”

Nigeria: Calm Defiance under Chelle

Nigeria arrive in Bloemfontein under pressure but projecting calm. Head coach Éric Chelle, tasked with steadying the ship after recent stumbles, kept his cards close.

“Don’t think about how we played two days ago. Only focus on tomorrow,” he said. “We respect South Africa, but we are here to compete.”

Chelle must also cope with the loss of star striker Victor Osimhen, who was injured against Rwanda. Yet Nigeria still boast depth, with new Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Tolu Arokodare scoring the winner in their 1-0 victory over Rwanda.

Troost-Ekong Pushes Back Against Doubters

ABIDJAN, IVORY COAST – FEBRUARY 11: William Troost-Ekong of Nigeria reacts to defeat after the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations final match between Nigeria and Ivory Coast at Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara on February 11, 2024 in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images) Visionhaus/Getty Images

Captain William Troost-Ekong drew on Nigeria’s history while insisting this is a fresh challenge. “What happened at AFCON doesn’t matter now. This is a different competition, a different game. We have to show up again.”

Nigeria’s captain also pushed back against the idea that the Super Eagles had ever been out of contention in their qualifying campaign, even when outside narratives counted them out.

“Nothing has changed from our side. I feel like a lot of people have now come back and started believing in us again, but within the team, we always believed. Otherwise, we wouldn’t be sitting here.”

He emphasised the unity within the squad: “If there’s one thing I can say about the team now, it’s a real brotherhood. Togetherness, understanding, players who want to fight in the same direction. There’s a real unity in the team.”

Form and Rivalry

Bafana Bafana come into this match on the back of a 3-0 win over Lesotho, where Aubrey Modiba was central to their attacking dominance. Nigeria, meanwhile, edged Rwanda 1-0 to stay in the hunt.

The rivalry itself has been tight. Three of the last four meetings ended 1-1 after regulation time, including the AFCON semi-final in January 2024, where Nigeria prevailed on penalties. The only exception was the 2019 AFCON quarter-final, when Troost-Ekong struck an 89th-minute winner for the Super Eagles.

A Generational Moment

BLOEMFONTEIN, SOUTH AFRICA – JUNE 22: South African captain Aaron Mokoena waits to lead out his team holding the team pennant before the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Group A match between France and South Africa at the Free State Stadium on June 22, 2010 in Mangaung/Bloemfontein, South Africa. (Photo by Jamie Squire – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) FIFA via Getty Images

For South Africa, Tuesday is about more than just three points. It is the chance to reward a generation of supporters who have only known near misses and return to the World Cup again since featuring as hosts in 2010. For Nigeria, it is about protecting their proud World Cup tradition and proving they remain one of Africa’s great powers.

“We want to make history,” Williams declared. “We are confident. We are focused. We are ready.”

Broos was equally direct: “We have an opportunity. If we can do it, we will do it. But we don’t forget that Nigeria is a very good team.”

In the end, this is a contest of legacy. For Bafana Bafana, victory would mark a generational breakthrough — the ultimate validation of belief, unity, and resilience. For the Super Eagles, it is a fight to reaffirm their pedigree and show the continent they are still a force to be reckoned with.