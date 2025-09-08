Meet AssemblyAI: HackerNoon Company of the Week

Welcome one, welcome all to another HackerNoon Company of the Week feature.

Every week, we highlight a standout company from our Tech Company Database that’s making waves in the global tech ecosystem and positively impacting the lives of its users. Our database features everything from S&P giants to rising stars in the Startup scene.

This week, AssemblyAI takes center stage.

AssemblyAI is a research-driven Speech AI company building speech-to-text and speech-understanding APIs with superhuman accuracy, powering developers and enterprises worldwide.

AssemblyAI models and frameworks include:

AI Speech-to-Text

Audio Intelligence, including Summarization, Sentiment Analysis, Topic Detection, Content Moderation, PII Redaction, and more

LeMUR, a framework for applying powerful LLMs to transcribed speech, where you can ask sophisticated questions, pull action items and recaps from your transcription, and more

Fun Facts About AssemblyAI

Integration

AssemblyAI offers a research-backed suite of speech APIs, from speech-to-text to advanced Audio Intelligence features like summarization, sentiment analysis, content moderation, and PII redaction. Plus, their LeMUR framework allows seamless integration of LLMs on transcribed speech (e.g., ask questions, generate action items, summarize meetings) via one simple API call.

Impact

Trusted by 5,000+ companies , including startups and Fortune 500s, for building voice-powered products.

, including startups and Fortune 500s, for building voice-powered products. Handles 25 million+ daily inference/API calls and processes over 10 terabytes of voice data per day—fueling real-time speech applications at scale.

and processes over per day—fueling real-time speech applications at scale. Featured clients like Grain, Dovetail, Jiminny, and CallRail have seen tangible gains: customer satisfaction up 12%, word-error-rate cut 36%, win rates up 15%, and call transcription accuracy up 23%, respectively.

Security & Compliance

Enterprise-ready with SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, PCI-DSS 4.0, and full GDPR compliance. AssemblyAI also offers EU data residency to meet strict regional regulations—making it a trusted partner for startups and Fortune 500s alike.

Performance

AssemblyAI’s Conformer-2 model delivers over 30% fewer errors than industry leaders, even in noisy, real-world audio. It’s not just human-level—it’s superhuman accuracy in production.

AssemblyAI 🤝 HackerNoon Newsletter Ads

AssemblyAI partnered with HackerNoon to promote its Diarization campaign via the HackerNoon Newsletter.

\ This partnership put AssemblyAI’s “Diarization that just works” messaging in front of 325k+ tech professionals and enthusiasts who follow the HackerNoon Newsletter, targeting the most relevant technology categories on HackerNoon to maximize effectiveness.

How does ad placement by content relevancy work at HackerNoon?

HackerNoon has curated 50,000+ technology tags to date These tags are grouped into the relevant parent categories like AI, Web3, Programming, Startups, Cybersecurity, Finance, and more! Every story organically gets eight relevant tech tags and a parent category Sponsors buy multimodal placements on relevant categories with all the tags and stories. These Ad placements include Banners, Logos, Newsletter ADs, and Audio ADs - truly AIO (Activities, Interests, and Opinions) Optimized For: Brand Recall and Clickability (Get 3x clicks for the same impressions compared to elsewhere) Get quality leads at unbeatable prices, with CPM ~ $7 and CPC ~ $5.

