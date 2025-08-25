Meet Augment Code: HackerNoon Company of the Week

We are back with another Company of the Week feature! Every week, we share an awesome tech brand from our tech company database, making their evergreen mark on the internet. This unique HackerNoon database ranks S&P 500 companies and top startups of the year alike.

This week, we are proud to present Augment Code, an AI-powered developer platform that helps experienced developers understand, debug, and navigate large code base.

Based out of Palo Alto, California, Augment puts your team’s collective knowledge—codebase, documentation, and dependencies—at your fingertips via chat, code completions, and suggested edits.

Meet Augment Code: Fun Facts

Augment Code now supports more than one AI model! In fact, they recently announced that their platform would let devs choose between the default Claude Sonnet 4 and OpenAI GPT-5.

Augment Code’s internal testing showed that both models performed as excellent coding agents within their product, but with different tradeoffs.

Sonnet was found best for quicker answers, more targeted edits, or when speed and decisiveness matter, while GPT-5 was found to be effective for complex debugging, cross-file refactors, or when you want caution, completeness, or thoroughness.

The decision to ship a model picker — something Augment Code said it would never do — was prompted by a need to give users optionality where it mattered the most, whether it be in speed, thoroughness, or any other metric devs care about.

Augment Code🤝 HackerNoon Targeted Ads

Augment Code recently partnered with HackerNoon to solve a very serious problem software companies’ marketing teams face: reaching the right audience without having to rely on intrusive, cookie-based marketing campaigns.

Thankfully, with HackerNoon’s Targeted Ads, in-your-face ADs are a thing of the past, because let’s be honest, who likes having to sit through yet-another-ad on the internet?

Augment Code’s “AI for devs not vibes” marketing campaign utilized HackerNoon to target readers non-intrusively and drove technologists to content that optimizes brand recall.

