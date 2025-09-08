Meet The Solo Bitcoin Miner Who Struck Gold With $350,000 Bitcoin Reward ⋆ ZyCrypto

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08
A lucky crypto miner overcame steep odds in a network dominated by industrial-scale operations to claim the full block reward worth over 350,000 on their own.

Bitcoin Miner Achieves Ultra-Rare Feat

An independent Bitcoin miner hit the jackpot Sunday, outgunning the top mining operations that normally process blocks on the apex crypto’s network.

The miner, operating through the Solo CK pool, a solo mining service, successfully mined block 913,632 of the Bitcoin blockchain, which contained 593 transactions. Blockchain data shows that the unknown miner collected a total reward of 3.13 BTC — worth approximately $347,872.

The miner’s reward included the base 3.125 BTC reward plus an additional 0.0042 BTC in transaction fees. Since the last halving event, miners currently receive 3.125 BTC for processing a block in the apex crypto’s network. 

Once upon a time, people could mine Bitcoin from their home computers. But the rising network hashrate and difficulty make it increasingly harder for solo miners to compete with large-scale, corporate mining companies. Bitcoin’s mining difficulty is currently 136.04 trillion, near record highs, as per YCharts.  And big players such as Foundry, Riot Blockchain, and MARA generally validate the most blocks as they each command enormous amounts of hash power. 

It’s the second independent mining success by an extremely lucky Bitcoin miner this month, following a similar feat on September 1. 

Last month, another lone miner defied the odds when they processed block 910,440, banking a 3.137 BTC reward valued at $371,000. 

Such rare successes of solo miners are a reminder that even smaller players can still successfully solve blocks on the Bitcoin blockchain and walk away with the full block reward and transaction fees. In other words, even though the odds might be slim, some lucky miners still have a shot at glory.

Bitcoin has crossed back above $111,000 per coin as of press time, up 0.7% over a 24-hour period, according to CoinGecko.


