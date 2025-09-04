Meet the Women in Tech: Mary Borysova and Designing for Health

Tell us about yourself!

I’m Mary, a healthtech product designer and founder, and I also work as a product designer at Amazon. I’m passionate about building products that make healthcare more accessible, intuitive, and human-centered.

\ Outside of work, I’m a long-distance runner and an art enthusiast. Running gives me time to think and reset, art and museums constantly inspire me with new ideas and perspectives. I’m curious by nature, enjoy exploring different ways of thinking, and I try to bring empathy into everything I do.

Why did you choose this field in the first place?

My admiration for healthcare started when I was managing the marketing team for one of the biggest medical tourism providers in Eastern Europe. I saw firsthand how helping people access the right treatment and live lives without pain could truly make a difference. I fell in love with healthcare.

\ That experience also gave me a sense of purpose and shaped the way I approach my work. Since then, I’ve been focused on healthtech, designing and building innovative products that make healthcare more accessible for everyone.

What tech are you most excited/passionate about right now and why?

Right now, I’m really excited about the B2C healthtech space because it’s changing the way people take care of themselves. Things like wearable trackers that monitor heart rate or sleep, apps that provide personalized workout or nutrition plans, and at-home testing kits for vitamin levels or gut health make it easier for people to understand their own bodies. I also find it fascinating how digital platforms are supporting mental health, like AI-supported fitness apps, stress-tracking tools, or AI therapy services.

What tech are you most worried about right now and why?

I am worried about AI for health, as this space is still evolving, and we should ensure that patients who use AI chatbots to consult in regard to their symptoms are aware of the possible mistakes.

\ Even small errors can have serious consequences, and transparency and guidance are key. AI can be a helpful tool, but it shouldn’t replace real medical advice. Patients need ways to double-check, and the industry needs clear standards before we fully rely on it.

What are your hobbies and interests outside of tech?

I paint, run long distances, and explore countless art and history museums in London. I love how painting lets me slow down and focus on the small details, and running gives me space to think and reset. Museums are my way of connecting with stories from the past and finding inspiration for my own work and life.

Let's talk about breaking the glass ceiling. What were the biggest challenges you faced as a woman in tech, and how did you deal with them?

When I moved into a leadership role, it was interesting to walk into a room full of senior executives and realize I was the only woman there. In the beginning, I was afraid that I would be treated unequally and I would have to stand my ground.

\ Later, I stopped second-guessing how I’d be perceived and started focusing on adding value. I spoke up with confidence, even if my perspective challenged the group. It was about being the clear and consistent person people could rely on. Over time, respect followed.

Any questionable misogynistic story/situation you faced/handled, and you want to share with the HackerNoon Fam?

During a team workshop, I suggested an idea to make part of our workflow easier, but it got brushed off. A few minutes later, a male colleague said almost the same thing, and everyone thought it was brilliant. It hit me that being the only woman in the room may make it harder for my ideas to be taken seriously.

\ After that, I started explaining my thinking more clearly, repeating key points when needed, and sending a quick follow-up email summarizing everything. People began taking my input seriously. I learned that sometimes, as a woman, you have to be extra clear and persistent to make your voice heard.

What was the biggest setback/failure that you faced, and how did you manage it?

One of the biggest setbacks I faced was early in my career when I was responsible for taking a health and wellness platform from 0 to 1.

\ Some of the features we built didn’t work as expected or weren’t adopted by users, which was frustrating. I managed it by stepping back, listening carefully to feedback, and making changes based on what I learned.

\ That experience taught me that setbacks are just part of building something new, and approaching challenges with patience and persistence usually leads to better results in the end.

What's your biggest achievement that you're really proud of?

One of my biggest achievements was co-founding SmartMum AI and growing the product. The platform supports maternal health by providing personalized guidance and monitoring, and being part of creating something that helps expectant mothers feel safer and more informed was incredibly rewarding.

\ Leading the early stages of product development and shaping the vision from scratch taught me a lot about resilience, decision-making, and the impact technology can have on people’s lives.

In your opinion, why do we see this huge gender gap in the tech industry, and how can we reduce it?

I think the gender gap in tech comes from a mix of social and structural reasons. From a young age, girls often aren’t encouraged to explore STEM subjects as much as boys, and they don’t always see role models in these fields. In the workplace, biases, sometimes unconscious, along with fewer mentorship opportunities and less support for career growth, may make it harder for women to enter and stay in tech.

\ To close the gap, we need change at multiple levels. Schools and communities can encourage girls to explore science and tech early and show them it’s a viable path. Companies can create mentorship programs, fair hiring practices, and supportive cultures that recognize and promote women. Highlighting women in leadership roles also helps normalize diversity and makes it easier for more women to feel welcome and confident in tech careers.

Who is your tech idol? Why?

One of my tech idols is Julie Zhuo. I admire her because she has shaped product design at a high level and keeps sharing her insights publicly and openly. I love how she talks openly about leadership, creativity, and the challenges of working in tech. Seeing a woman lead and innovate in a field that’s still mostly male shows what’s possible and is really inspiring to me.

Do you have any advice for aspiring girls who want to join the field?

My advice would be to start by exploring what genuinely interests you and don’t be afraid to dive into it, even if it feels like a “male-dominated” space. Find mentors, role models, and communities that support you, and don’t hesitate to ask questions or seek guidance. Practice and curiosity go a long way. Build projects, experiment, and learn from failures.

\ Most importantly, believe that your perspective and ideas matter. The tech field needs diverse voices, and your contribution can make a real difference.

:::info HackerNoon editorial team has launched this interview series with women in tech to celebrate their achievements and share their struggles. We need more women in technology, and by sharing stories, we can encourage many girls to follow their dreams. Share your story today!

:::

