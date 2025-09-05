Mega Matrix (MPU) Files $2B Shelf to Fund Ethena (ENA) Bet

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 19:21
Bitcoin
BTC$111,171.1+1.07%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09437-3.76%
Ethena USDe
USDE$1.0007--%
Movement
MOVE$0.1156-0.08%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01304+0.15%
FUND
FUND$0.021--%
Ethena
ENA$0.6634-3.91%

NYSE-listed firm Mega Matrix (MPU) filed a $2 billion shelf registration on Thursday to establish a digital asset treasury focused on ENA (ENA), the governance token of stablecoin protocol Ethena.

According to the filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the firm could sell up to $2 billion of securities, with plans to use proceeds from future offerings to accumulate crypto assets.

The company’s stock declined as much as 6% before recovering following the news. It’s still down nearly 30% since the firm disclosed its crypto pivot on August 25.

With the move, Mega Matrix said it aims to be the first publicly traded company to anchor its digital asset treasury in stablecoin governance by stashing Ethena’s ENA token.

Ethena is the decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol behind the $12 billion USDe “digital dollar,” a token designed to keep a steady $1 price and generate yield by holding spot cryptocurrencies like bitcoin BTC$112,166.73, ether (ETH) selling (shorting) equal amount of derivatives. The protocol’s governance token ENA could benefit from protocol revenues once the mechanism is activated.

In July, a newly-formed company called StablecoinX announced similar plans to go public through a SPAC merger and establish an ENA treasury, targeting to close the deal by the end of the year.

Digital asset treasury firms, or DATs, took Wall Street over by storm, with listed firms pivoting to amass cryptocurrencies by raising funds on traditional capital markets. Strategy (MSTR) pioneered this playbook to eventually become the largest corporate owner of bitcoin, while recent entrants increasingly turned their focus to smaller tokens.

However, the trend may have already burst with several names plunging 70%-80% in the past months and some already trading below the net asset value of their holdings.

Read more: Crypto Treasury Names Hammered Further as Nasdaq Reportedly Ups Scrutiny

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/04/mega-matrix-files-usd2b-shelf-to-fund-crypto-treasury-bet-on-ethena

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

PANews reported on September 5th that Crypto in America reported that the U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform bill for the crypto market structure, which is expected to be submitted to the committee for review this month, with a vote by the full House likely before the end of the year. The draft incorporates feedback from industry and lobbying groups, marking the first time that Democrats will have deep involvement. Meanwhile, an internal SEC investigation revealed that nearly a year's worth of text messages from former Chairman Gary Gensler, from October 2022 to September 2023, were permanently deleted due to an IT error. These messages involved key content related to crypto enforcement, coordination between banks, and the White House. The SEC has since disabled employee text messaging and stepped up record-keeping training.
Union
U$0.01091+11.89%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004518+0.22%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.132052+2.47%
Partager
PANews2025/09/05 20:19
Partager
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

PANews reported on September 5 that the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said that before the release of the employment report, the data retrieval tool on its website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties.
Union
U$0.01091+11.89%
Partager
PANews2025/09/05 20:04
Partager
The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

PANews reported on September 5th that the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the Egmont Group, INTERPOL, and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) jointly released the "Handbook on International Anti-Money Laundering Cooperation" to promote cross-border collaboration among analysts, investigators, and prosecutors. The handbook emphasizes the use of informal collaboration to expedite investigations and is supplemented by three practical guidelines. Examples include the joint investigation of a €95 million money laundering case by Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands; Australia's Operation AVARUS-X, which disrupted a network that transferred billions of Australian dollars annually; and the real-time collaboration between the US and India to seize $150 million in crypto assets.
RealLink
REAL$0.06073+2.18%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21271+1.62%
Partager
PANews2025/09/05 20:13
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

Yunfeng Financial: Appoints Mr. Liang Xinjun as Independent Non-Executive Director

U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of non-farm payrolls report