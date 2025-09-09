MegaETH Labs Unveils MegaUSD Stablecoin for Real-Time Apps

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 01:42
Union
U$0.01011-6.04%
RealLink
REAL$0.06155+1.33%
Boom
BOOM$0.00734-14.68%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09933-1.70%
USD Mapped Token
USDM$0.9953+0.02%

Built with Ethena Labs, USDm is designed to power real-time applications on MegaETH while offering low fees.

MegaETH Labs, the team behind the MegaETH blockchain, has introduced MegaUSD (USDm), a native stablecoin built in partnership with Ethena Labs on the Ethena Stablecoin-as-a-Service stack.

USDm is designed to keep transaction fees low while powering real-time applications across the MegaETH ecosystem. “$USDM aligns incentives across stakeholders, letting users and apps enjoy the lowest fees possible while routing scalable value back to MegaETH,” MegaETH said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Sept. 8.

The stablecoin’s reserves will be primarily held in BlackRock’s tokenized U.S. Treasury fund (BUIDL) via Securitize – BUIDL currently boasts a total asset value of over $2.2 billion, per RWAxyz. This move is meant to provide institutional-grade backing and predictable yield, according to a MegaETH blog post.

“USDm means lower fees for users and a more expressive design space for applications,” said Shuyao Kong, co-founder of MegaETH, per the blog post. “We are excited to work with Ethena to enable a win-win scenario for all stakeholders in our ecosystem.”

MegaETH’s news comes as the stablecoin market continues to expand, with its total market capitalization surpassing $285 billion over the past week, up more than 5%, according to DeFiLlama. Tether’s USDT remains the dominant player, commanding roughly 58% of the market.

USDm v1 is issued on Ethena’s stablecoin platform and backed by USDtb, which also holds most of its reserves in BUIDL and keeps them fully on-chain. Over $1.5 billion of USDtb, issued by Ethena, is already in circulation, according to DeFiLlama.

Stablecoin Boom

The stablecoin sector’s rapid growth, which has been ongoing for the past two years, gained even more momentum in mid-July, when Congress passed the stablecoin-focused GENIUS Act.

Most recently, decentralized perpetuals exchange Hyperliquid announced plans to launch its own native stablecoin, USDH, as part of its next major network upgrade, according to the project’s Telegram update on Sept. 5.

Fireblocks, a New York-based blockchain infrastructure firm, also recently launched a new platform designed to help institutions scale stablecoin payment flows globally.

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/defi/megaeth-labs-unveils-megausd-stablecoin-for-real-time-apps

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 will be held at Hong Bang International University, Ho Chi Minh City on June 16-17, 2023.
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0231+1.01%
Everscale
EVER$0.01315-7.39%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0907+0.88%
Partager
PANews2023/05/11 13:45
Partager
Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Funds are mainly concentrated in RWA, payment and infra; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completed the fundraising of US$222 million for its second fund.
SEED
SEED$0.001033-0.19%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000081+10.95%
FUND
FUND$0.03+66.66%
Partager
PANews2025/05/05 11:31
Partager
PA Daily | The U.S. Senate passed the procedural motion for the stablecoin GENIUS Act; Strategy spent $764.9 million to increase its holdings of Bitcoin

PA Daily | The U.S. Senate passed the procedural motion for the stablecoin GENIUS Act; Strategy spent $764.9 million to increase its holdings of Bitcoin

Binance will launch TOKYO GAMES TOKEN (TGT) and start an airdrop activity; Genesis sued its parent company DCG to recover more than US$1 billion in transfers, accusing it of internal transfers during its insolvency; JPMorgan Chase CEO: Customers will be allowed to buy Bitcoin, but will not provide custody services for it.
Union
U$0.0106-9.94%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09923-1.77%
TOKYO GAMES TOKEN
TGT$0.003189+1.59%
Partager
PANews2025/05/20 18:27
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

PA Daily | The U.S. Senate passed the procedural motion for the stablecoin GENIUS Act; Strategy spent $764.9 million to increase its holdings of Bitcoin

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

Cryptocurrency Predictions: SOL, VET, and ETH Set to Skyrocket This Week