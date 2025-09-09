MegaETH Unveils Native Stablecoin with Ethena, Aiming to Keep Blockchain Fees Low

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/09 01:18
Union
U$0.01055-9.36%
RealLink
REAL$0.06155+1.11%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.561+0.97%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09995-1.15%
USD Mapped Token
USDM$0.9954+0.03%

MegaETH, an Ethereum scaling network designed for transactions that process so quickly it calls itself a "real-time" blockchain, said on Monday it is launching a native stablecoin with fast-growing DeFi protocol Ethena (ENA).

The token, dubbed USDm, will be embedded closely into applications and protocols built on top of the network and aims to help keep transaction costs low on the chain by redirecting revenues from the reserve assets to subsidize sequencer costs, according to a blog post.

"USDm means lower fees for users and a more expressive design space for applications," MegaETH co-founder Shuyao Kong said in the blog post. "We are excited to work with Ethena to enable a win-win scenario for all stakeholders in our ecosystem."

The token will be backed in the beginning by Ethena's USDtb, a yield-generating token backed by BlackRock's tokenized money market fund BUIDL. Later, other and future Ethena-issued tokens may be added such USDe, MegaETH said in a blog post.

Ethena's governance token, ENA (ENA), gained 7% over the past 24 hours, outperforming the broader crypto market.

Stablecoins are a fast-growing, $270 billion group of cryptocurrencies, predominantly with prices tied to the U.S dollar. They serve as a primary liquidity and trading pairs on crypto venues, and are also increasingly used for cross-border payments promising faster, cheaper transactions on blockchain rails compared to traditional banking channels. They received a regulatory boost earlier this year in the U.S. when President Donald Trump signed the GENIUS Act, the first major piece of crypto legislation in the country, into law.

MegaETH's stablecoin is the latest example of crypto ecosystems making steps to issue a proprietary stablecoin with a service provider instead of solely relying on the existing stablecoin offerings, currently dominated by Circle's USDC and Tether's USDT.

Popular crypto wallet MetaMask recently announced the launch of its own stablecoin with infrastructure providers M0 and Stripe's Bridge, while Hyperliquid, a layer-1 network known for its popular on-chain perpetual swaps exchange, is holding an audition for a stablecoin issuer partner for its own token.

MegaETH's token plan also highlights Ethena venturing into the stablecoin-as-a-service business, helping other crypto ecosystems to issue their own stablecoins. The protocol is behind the $13 billion digital dollar USDe, which provider yield by holding spot crypto like bitcoin and ether while selling (shorting) an equal amount of derivatives to harvest the funding rate.

Read more: Hyperliquid Faces Community Pushback Against Stripe-Linked USDH Proposal

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

With the rise of large-scale language models, the demand for personalized software has never been greater. The Honcho platform launched by Plastic Labs uses a &quot;plug and play&quot; approach, aiming to allow developers to obtain in-depth user portraits without reinventing the wheel.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.31549+3.39%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04274-4.44%
Large Language Model
LLM$0.0011724+5.39%
Partager
PANews2025/04/11 16:55
Partager
RAY price at risk as Raydium users plunge 81%

RAY price at risk as Raydium users plunge 81%

Raydium’s token rose by over 12% on Thursday, June 19 as its active users and market share in the decentralized exchange industry retreated. Raydium (RAY) price rose to an intraday high of $2.7040, up 40% from its lowest level this…
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0129+2.70%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02573+6.85%
Raydium
RAY$3.34+5.56%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 21:56
Partager
Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

This article analyzes the performance of Telegram bots, AI agent bots, and CEX/DEX trading bots to help traders choose the best automated trading tools.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1358+7.09%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002304+10.76%
Partager
PANews2025/05/03 14:40
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

RAY price at risk as Raydium users plunge 81%

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

Viewpoint: Why is FRAX the best investment target for the stablecoin narrative?

Why Dubai Freezone Company Incorporation is a Game-Changer for Global Investors