Melissa Jefferson-Wooden Completes Triple Crown At The World Championships

2025/09/21 23:40
TOKYO, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 21: Melissa Jefferson-Wooden of Team United States celebrates victory with team mate Kayla White after winning the Women’s 4×100 Metres Relay Final on day nine of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at National Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Without much surprise, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden added another world championship title to her quickly elevating resume. Jefferson-Wooden, alongside her training partners Twanisha “TeeTee” Terry, Kayla White, and Sha’Carri Richardson, earned the U.S.’s third consecutive world championship 4×100-meter relay title today in Tokyo. Their team ran 41.75.

ForbesMelissa Jefferson-Wooden Becomes First American Woman To Win Double Gold At The World ChampionshipsBy Katelyn Hutchison

The only woman in history to earn three golds in the same championships in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, and 4×100-meter relay is the now retired Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. Fraser-Pryce completed her last steps on the track today as the lead leg for Jamaica’s relay.

Joining Fraser-Pryce for the Jamaican silver medal were twin sisters Tia and Tina Clayton, and Jonielle Smith, who ran 41.79. Tia Clayton, at just 20 years old, was the only Jamaican woman to make the Paris Olympic final last year. At 21 years old, Tina Clayton became the youngest ever to win a world championship medal in the 100-meter dash, taking silver in Tokyo earlier in the championships.

The bronze medal went to Germany, which ran a time of 41.87. Their quartet consisted of Rebekka Haase, Sophia Junk, Sina Mayer, and Gina Luckenkemper.

Great Britain’s squad of Dina Asher-Smith, Amy Hunt, Desiree Henry, and Daryll Neita unfortunately placed fourth. Great Britain was predicted to earn a podium spot based on the athletic depth of their women and a strong history of making the world championship podium in this event.

What Jefferson-Wooden’s Success Means For The Future

US’ Melissa Jefferson-Wooden prepares to compete in the women’s 4x100m relay final during the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo on September 21, 2025. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP) (Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

With five world championship titles under her belt, Jefferson-Wooden is halfway to the number of world championship titles that Fraser-Pryce has.

As Jefferson-Wooden begins her journey to historical greatness, Fraser-Pryce officially closed the door on her journey today. Following Jefferson-Wooden’s third victory of the week, she spoke with the press about the impact Fraser-Pryce had on her journey.

“Shelly-Ann set the bar really, really high,” Jefferson-Wooden told reporters. “Watching her do what she did at the age of 21, becoming a world champion… I feel like I’m living in that same journey but in my own way.”

The world champion is only 24 years old, achieving what most can only dream of. During the interview, she discusses how monumental it was watching Fraser-Pryce win the 100-meter dash title when most people probably counted her out.

Jefferson-Wooden is not unfamiliar with such situations. In 2022, she became the U.S. national champion in the 100-meter dash after an underwhelming performance at the NCAA outdoor championships that year. Despite her setback, she spoke with me in an interview that year at the U.S. championships, where she said she would win the U.S. title. A day later, her dream came into fruition.

“To just see her dominate for so long and see what she’s done for women’s sprints, it just means a lot… I’ve looked up to her growing up,” Jefferson-Wooden expressed.

Admiring Fraser-Pryce’s journey has led to Jefferson-Wooden crafting her own unique path with similar levels of success.

During the 4×100-meter relay, both women ran the first leg of their respective relay teams side by side. An almost poetic picture that speaks volumes about Fraser-Pryce’s longevity and Jefferson-Wooden’s beginning to reshape history. Although Fraser-Pryce may be leaving track and field, some will be able to make the same impact she did. Her legacy will live through Jefferson-Wooden and those who are willing to bet on themselves.

TOKYO, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 21: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Team Jamaica starts the Women’s 4×100 Metres Relay Final on day nine of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at National Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Although Jefferson-Wooden has completed her 2025 world championship journey, her season isn’t quite complete. Jefferson-Wooden will compete in the all-women’s track and field meet, ATHLOS, on October 10th in New York City at Icahn Stadium. The five-time world champion will compete against some familiar competition in the 100-meter dash, including White and Neita.

If Jefferson-Wooden wins that race, she will officially have an undefeated season in the 100-meter dash. As readers can guess, the only woman to do this was Fraser-Pryce in 2015.

After only two years into her professional career, Jefferson-Wooden will join Usain Bolt, Tyson Gay, Maurice Green, Noah Lyles, and Fraser-Pryce as one of the most accomplished sprinters in track and field history. Although she has more titles and medals to obtain, she is up for the challenge. Her triple crown sweep this week proved that she is more than ready to get the job done.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/katelynhutchison/2025/09/21/melissa-jefferson-wooden-completes-triple-crown-at-the-world-championships/

