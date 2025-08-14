Meliuz Reports Stellar Financial Results, Achieves 908% BTC Yield

Par : Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/14 19:30
Bitcoin
BTC$113,769.22-1.96%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05739+0.59%

Meliuz, the largest Bitcoin Treasury Company ( BTC) in Latin America, posted one of the best financial results in its history, achieving a year-over-year cash revenue of nearly $9 million as the company completed the first quarter of its public bitcoin pivot.

Meliuz Breaks Financial Records After Pivoting to Bitcoin, BTC Yield Swells

Bitcoin Treasury Companies (BTCs) are reaping the rewards of introducing BTC as a reserve portfolio asset in their business strategies. Meliuz, the Brazilian cashback company that became the largest BTC of Latam, has posted stellar financial results, showing that holding bitcoin does boost interest in these companies.

Gabriel Loures, CEO of Meliuz, highlighted that this move allowed them to register a net profit of $1.4 million during Q2 2025, reversing the course that saw them hemorrhaging money and losing over $11 million in 2024.

While analysts initially qualified Meliuz’s bitcoin shift as disconnected, the company pioneered fundraising operations for bitcoin purchases in Brazil, having issued shares and using these resources to fund its bitcoin acquisitions. The company now boasts a Bitcoin Yield of 908% between 2Q25 and 1Q25, meaning that it greatly increased the amount of BTC held by each of its shares.

Meliuz currently holds 595.7 BTC, sitting at the top of the BTCs in Latam and ranking as the 46th largest in the world, with an average acquisition price of $103K per BTC. The company’s unrealized revenue reaches nearly $5.5 million, which is not being included in the company’s books due to Brazilian accounting regulations.

Israel Salmen, Executive Chairman of Meliuz, celebrated the results and revealed that he had been working on new forms of maintaining the BTC purchase momentum. “There’s a lot of work involved in establishing various structures that could help us conduct new types of issuances in the future, be more agile, and have lower costs when raising investor capital,” he stated.

Salmen stressed that Meliuz applied to get listed on the OTCQX Market in the U.S. to achieve greater liquidity in its share market and enable interested investors to support its bitcoin-focused proposal. “The company is getting better and better, and we’ll generate cash to buy more bitcoin,” he concluded.

Read more: Brazil-Based Bitcoin Treasury Company Meliuz Prepares to Enter US Markets

Read more: Meliuz Seeks Funding to Buy Nearly $80M Worth of Bitcoin

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

AI is more efficient, more accessible and more affordable; in addition, Asians are more optimistic about AI.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09975-1.11%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.283-1.07%
HAI
HAI$0.010295-0.78%
Partager
PANews2025/04/14 16:25
Partager
Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,782.68-1.96%
MANTRA
OM$0.2386-2.61%
Partager
PANews2025/04/14 14:15
Partager
A whale bought 1501 ETH at an average price of $2530 5 hours ago

A whale bought 1501 ETH at an average price of $2530 5 hours ago

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Aunt Ai, the wallet address 0xF89…8AEfe created in 2018 bought 1,501 ETH at an average price of $2,530 five hours ago, with
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1162-2.43%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0995+29.55%
Ethereum
ETH$4,195.17-3.11%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 10:39
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

A whale bought 1501 ETH at an average price of $2530 5 hours ago

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Interpreting the 6 current situations of Web3 AI track: Compared with AI Agent, institutions pay more attention to infrastructure