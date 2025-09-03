Meme Coin Little Pepe Surpasses $24M in Presale as Holders Exceed 39,000

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 00:41
Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice.

Memecoin project Little Pepe has surpassed a $24 million milestone in presale, making it one of the most successful presales in crypto projects in 2025.

So far, more than 15 billion tokens have been sold, and the community now has over 39,000 holders, distinguishing the Ethereum Layer 2 project in the memecoin space. The team associates this success with Little Pepe’s integration with Ethereum’s Layer 2 technology. 

It provides a major solution to the high cost of transactions and slow processing that have plagued Ethereum-based projects for years by offering a Layer 2 platform that provides the scalability for easy and cost-efficient participation.

This is responsible for the massive success of the project’s presale, which is also supported by the growing demand for memecoin projects. With the increasing demand for cryptocurrencies worldwide, only projects that can help that demand will survive, making Little Pepe’s Layer 2 platform a powerful choice for those seeking fast and cheap transactions.

With its strong and vocal community, it is also not surprising that the presale has gained such massive momentum in a short time. Over 39,000 holders across social media platforms like X and Telegram are helping to advertise the presale more than expected, resulting in huge interest. 

The project is also riding the memcoin frenzy wave to reach as many memecoin fans as possible. This buzz is key, as it has historically been the driving force behind projects that have achieved massive success. 

Little Pepe is also introducing engaging activities, such as events, contests, and giveaways, to strengthen the loyalty of existing holders and attract new ones. Currently, there is a continued $777 giveaway, designed to reward and spread excitement. 

This is intended to give community members a sense of belonging and fun, giving Little Pepe access to what they claim makes meme coins so effective in crypto tradition.

Gaining trust, offering more

To ensure users’ confidence in the project, the Little Pepe team is taking steps to provide a high level of transparency throughout the process.  Its smart contract recently underwent an audit by CertiK, one of the most trusted blockchain security firms. 

The audit verified that the token’s underlying code is free from vulnerabilities and safe, removing a major barrier of concern that often surrounds meme coin projects. Consequently, both retail buyers and larger holders are more confident about entering the presale and pushing totals higher.

Apart from proving that memecoins can be both fun and credible assets, the team intends to leverage its Layer 2 framework and thriving community to establish the token as more than just a meme coin in the future.


