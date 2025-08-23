Memecoin Frenzy: Hackers Hijack Celeb Instagram Accounts To Push Dubious Token – Details

Par : Bitcoinist
2025/08/23 22:00
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.004527+16.46%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01424-2.19%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003161+4.87%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03905-0.40%
YZY
YZY$0.685-7.93%

In a rather shocking development, hackers took over the Instagram accounts of some music celebrities to promote a fraudulent Solana-based memecoin. This incident comes after another high-profile market controversy involving Kanye West’s YZY token.

Celebrity Profiles Hacked, Memecoin Crashes After $900,000 Pump

In an X post on Friday, popular media outlet NFR Podcasts reported that Instagram accounts belonging to the late Michael Jackson, as well as artists Adele, Tyla, and Future, had been simultaneously compromised to promote a scam memecoin. The fraudulent posts shared across the accounts featured an image of Future holding an oversized coin branded FREEBANDZ — the same name as the rapper’s music label and clothing brand. The imagery appeared designed to create a false sense of endorsement and legitimacy for the token.

Although the posts have since been removed, Future’s Instagram account was ultimately disabled. And as of now, none of the affected parties has issued public statements regarding the incident. According to data from Dexscreener, the token briefly surged upon launch, reaching a market cap of nearly $900,000 before collapsing to around $15,000 in about 30 minutes.

On-chain data suggests the scam’s orchestrator may be linked to a wallet address ending in zcmPHn, which dumped 700 million FREEBANDZ tokens, securing 251.41 SOL valued at approximately $45,600. Another wallet, ending in bTp, also walked away with an additional $13,300 after swapping 85.6 million FREEBANDZ. The rapid pump-and-dump underscores the risks surrounding memecoins and the ease with which hackers exploit high-profile names to lure in unsuspecting investors. In late 2024, for instance, rapper Drake’s X account was also compromised to promote a Solana memecoin called $ANITA, which generated around $5 million in trading volume before collapsing. Meme coins remain largely unregulated, and the SEC has previously clarified that most do not qualify as securities, likening them instead to speculative collectibles with no underlying promise of profit. This regulatory gap has made memecoins fertile ground for these kinds of scams, highlighting the need for caution among traders.

Kanye West’s YZY Under Scrutiny For Insider Trading

In other developments, rap legend Kanye West has become embroiled in another memecoin controversy. According to Bitcoinist, the YZY token skyrocketed to a $3 billion market cap at launch before plunging more than 70% within hours. On-chain data shows several wallets were pre-funded and primed to buy immediately after Ye’s announcement, fueling suspicions of insider trading. Notably, 13 wallets collectively walked away with $24 million in profits from the YZY frenzy. The token now trades at $0.705, with a fully diluted valuation (FDV) of $699.3 million.

memecoin
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Little Pepe emerges as the next big frog-themed memecoin after SHIB and PEPE. #partnercontent
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001313+0.76%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.004486+13.97%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01419-1.59%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:55
Partager
In the past 24 hours, the entire network contract liquidation of 403 million US dollars, both long and short

In the past 24 hours, the entire network contract liquidation of 403 million US dollars, both long and short

PANews reported on August 23rd that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $403 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $236 million in long positions and $166 million in short positions. The total liquidation amount for BTC was $45.0742 million, and the total liquidation amount for ETH was $197 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,067.22-1.02%
Ethereum
ETH$4,747.39+0.02%
Partager
PANews2025/08/23 23:30
Partager
Morpho price set for a 60% jump as top metrics hit record highs

Morpho price set for a 60% jump as top metrics hit record highs

Morpho price continued its strong rally this week, hitting its highest level since February amid robust demand for its lending solutions.  Morpho (MORPHO) token jumped to a high of $2.8567, up by over 245% from its lowest level in March.…
MORPHO
MORPHO$2.765-0.38%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01419-1.59%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/08/23 23:45
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

In the past 24 hours, the entire network contract liquidation of 403 million US dollars, both long and short

Morpho price set for a 60% jump as top metrics hit record highs

A suspected WLFI Wallet team member denied the news related to the proposal that Aave would acquire 7% of the total WLFI tokens.

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model