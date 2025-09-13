Memecoin: how are they doing?

Par : The Cryptonomist
2025/09/13 14:00
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.003359+15.90%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00283+6.63%
memecoin

The memecoin market, in this 2025, after an initial real boom, has gone through a period of “distribution”.

Indeed, it has been months since prices like those at the beginning of the year have been seen, but this is a fairly classic cycle. 

What are memes

The so-called “meme coins” are cryptocurrencies dedicated to memes

Memes are by definition ideas, behaviors, styles, or information that spread rapidly, for example on the Internet. 

In reality, the original concept was coined as far back as 1976 by the biologist Richard Dawkins, in his book “The Selfish Gene”, and it was based on the idea that, just as genes are transmitted and evolve, ideas also replicate and spread.

With the advent of the Internet, the word “meme” began to refer mainly to images or videos that convey a humorous, sarcastic, or ironic message, and that go viral especially on social media or in chats.

Since they are viral phenomena, they are very easy to recognize, but only after they have occurred. 

What are memecoins

Memecoins are cryptocurrencies specifically dedicated to one of these memes. In other words, each memecoin is dedicated to a specific meme. 

They are usually tokens that are created easily and quickly on already existing blockchains, and only very rarely are they true native cryptocurrencies with their own blockchain. 

The first memecoin, for example, was Dogecoin (DOGE), created in 2013 with its own blockchain, copied from that of Bitcoin. 

In reality, it was created just as a joke, to mock the ease with which a new cryptocurrency could be created from nothing, so much so that for years it had no role within the crypto sector, except as a very particular case study. 

The meme being referenced is the famous dog Shiba Inu from which it derived its logo. The name Dogecoin itself refers to the dog, which in English is called “dog”.

Two years later, however, with the launch of Ethereum, it finally became possible to arbitrarily create an indefinite number of tokens, and this sparked the proliferation of memecoins. 

Memecoins have no specific role and no utility, except for being traded within their community. 

Everything changed in 2021 when Elon Musk started to promote Dogecoin, probably as a joke, achieving a sensational result. That same year, for example, the memecoin Shiba Inu (SHIB) experienced a tremendous boom, which is a kind of version on Ethereum of Dogecoin. 

The Boom of Memecoins

That boom, however, was confined to a few memecoin, because at the time they had not yet proliferated excessively. 

The turning point came in 2023, when the Solana ecosystem opened up to memecoins. 

On Solana, in fact, it was much cheaper to create a token compared to Ethereum, and the transaction fees are extremely low. For tokens that have no real use value, these characteristics have proven to be winning. 

Even the following year, a dedicated platform called Pump.fun was launched for the creation and promotion of memecoins. 

At that point, a spectacular boom of memecoins began, because millions were created, even though the vast majority turned out to be worthless. 

The peak occurred after the electoral victory of Trump in November 2024, and especially in January 2025 with the official launch of his memecoin on Solana. However, that boom was short-lived, and starting from February, the memecoin market experienced a significant downturn. 

In general, however, the memecoin market behaves this way, alternating between boom periods and dump periods, which may eventually be followed by new boom periods. It should be noted, however, that generally new memecoins perform better in the market compared to those that were born and flourished during past cycles. 

The Memecoin Market

Currently, the total market capitalization of all existing memecoins is approximately 76 billion dollars, of which a significant 39 belong to Dogecoin. 

It is therefore a relatively small market, compared to the over 4 trillion dollars of capitalization of the entire crypto market, of which almost 2.3 trillion belong to Bitcoin alone. 

For example, the altcoin market, excluding stablecoins and Ethereum, in addition to Bitcoin, capitalizes more than 1.1 trillion dollars, therefore the total 76 billion of memecoins is really insignificant in comparison. If we then exclude Dogecoin, the other memecoins overall are worth less than 37 billion dollars. 

After Dogecoin, which dominates the memecoin market, there is Shiba Inu, with nearly 8 billion dollars.

In third place is PEPE, with 4.4 billion. Probably the PEPE meme (the green anthropomorphic frog with a vaguely humanoid body) is the most famous among those represented by the memecoin.

There are still five more memecoins that each have a market capitalization of more than a billion dollars, while those with a market capitalization of more than a hundred million are fewer than 50. 

In total, there are almost 5,000 memecoins traded on the markets nowadays. 

The Value of Memecoins

The market value of memecoins (i.e., their price) continuously fluctuates depending on the normal interaction between market demand and supply, just like other cryptocurrencies. 

However, generally memecoins do not have any other value, except in rare cases. 

In particular, almost none of the 5,000 traded on the markets have a real use value, so much so that they should be considered 100% purely speculative assets. 

In theory, it is not entirely possible to rule out that some might have a use value in the future, but for now, they are only extremely limited cases. For example, the attempt to transform the Shiba Inu token into the native cryptocurrency of a real crypto project seems largely failed, even though it was technically implemented. 

The same Dogecoin, which has had its own blockchain from the beginning, has never really been used for anything specific, despite, for example, Elon Musk trying to propose it as a means of payment for Teslas. 

However, the crypto markets are highly speculative, so memecoins have carved out a small role within this market precisely due to their speculative nature. 

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Cardano May Climb to $5 in 2025, But Ozak AI’s Stage 5 Presale Shows a Faster Growth Trajectory With $2.9M Raised

Cardano May Climb to $5 in 2025, But Ozak AI’s Stage 5 Presale Shows a Faster Growth Trajectory With $2.9M Raised

Crypto buyers are entering a thrilling new cycle in which both hooked-up altcoins and disruptive presale tasks are fighting for attention. Cardano (ADA), one of the most recognized proof-of-stake blockchains, continues to draw robust community aid. Analysts predict ADA should climb to $5 through 2025, making it a consistent option for long-term holders. Yet, at […] The post Cardano May Climb to $5 in 2025, But Ozak AI’s Stage 5 Presale Shows a Faster Growth Trajectory With $2.9M Raised appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.15+1.55%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01822-2.67%
MAY
MAY$0.04774+7.44%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/13 15:00
Partager
Crypto Researchers Find Another Undetectable Cross-Platform Wallet Drainer

Crypto Researchers Find Another Undetectable Cross-Platform Wallet Drainer

ModStealer malware targets crypto wallets on Windows, macOS, and Linux, stealing keys and data. Read how it spreads and how to stay safe.   ModStealer malware is becoming one of the most pressing threats to crypto wallets.  Security researchers discovered that it can now infiltrate systems running Windows, macOS and Linux. Once installed, it extracts […] The post Crypto Researchers Find Another Undetectable Cross-Platform Wallet Drainer appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
CROSS
CROSS$0.24431+0.76%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4653+1.59%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01822-2.67%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/13 15:30
Partager
Countdown to Forex Expo Dubai 2025 – Your Chance to Take Home the Jetour X70 FL

Countdown to Forex Expo Dubai 2025 – Your Chance to Take Home the Jetour X70 FL

BitcoinWorld Countdown to Forex Expo Dubai 2025 – Your Chance to Take Home the Jetour X70 FL Just Weeks Away From the Middle East’s Leading Trading Event, Returning October 6–7 at Dubai World Trade Centre   Dubai, UAE – 12 September, 2025 – The countdown has begun for the highly anticipated 8th edition of Forex Expo Dubai 2025, taking place on October 6–7 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. With less than four weeks remaining, the event is nearing full capacity with 250+ global brands confirmed to exhibit. Over the years, Forex Expo Dubai has established itself as a leading event in the global trading and investment calendar, drawing thousands of professionals eager to explore the latest innovations and opportunities shaping financial markets. The 2025 edition will elevate the experience with 150+ expert speakers, exclusive workshops, cutting-edge product showcases, and thought-provoking panel discussions. Attendees will gain insights across forex, stocks, commodities, fintech, and investment strategies, equipping them to stay competitive in an evolving market landscape. More than just an exhibition, Forex Expo Dubai has become an immersive platform for knowledge-sharing, collaboration, and networking — catering to both aspiring traders and seasoned professionals. A major highlight this year: registered participants will be eligible to enter a prize draw, including the all-new Jetour X70 FL. The Jetour X70 FL is a premium seven-seater SUV that combines bold design, advanced technology, and superior comfort — making it a fitting showcase prize for the region’s largest financial gathering. Record-Breaking Participation and Global Reach Forex Expo Dubai 2025 is expected to welcome more than 30,000 participants from 50+ countries, including traders, investors, introducing brokers (IBs), and fintech innovators. Confirmed exhibitors include leading industry names such as ADSS, Alpari, CFI, CXM, Eightcap, Equiti, Exness, FP Markets, Ingot, JustMarkets, Landmark Markets, Traze, Valetax, Vantage, VT Markets, XChief, XM Markets, and many more. Expanded Networking and Event Features This year’s edition introduces several new features alongside its exhibition and conference program. Attendees will benefit from GCC Majlis lounges, VIP networking areas, and a dedicated B2B lounge. Additional highlights include a replica of the iconic New York Charging Bull, a seminar zone, and a gaming zone designed to showcase the latest in trading technology and engagement tools. Attend Forex Expo and Win Big! Here’s how you can participate in the lucky draw: Step 1: Register online for Forex Expo Dubai 2025. Step 2: Attend the event on October 6–7 at Dubai World Trade Centre. Step 3: Collect your Forex Expo badge at the registration desk and receive your coupon. Step 4: Complete the coupon and place it in the ballot box located near the registration area. Step 5: Be present for the live lucky draw at 5 PM on Day 2 in the Main Conference Hall. Prizes Await You: Grand Prize: One winner will take home a Jetour X70 FL. AED 1500 Cash: Five lucky winners. AED 500 Cash: Ten lucky winners. Shaping the Future of Finance in Dubai As Dubai strengthens its position as a global hub for fintech innovation, Forex Expo Dubai 2025 will serve as a platform for growth, innovation, and collaboration. The chance to take home the Jetour X70 FL adds an engaging dimension to an event already recognized for its scale, global reach, and industry impact. Click the registration link and secure your spot today! Register Free Today For More Information: Email: [email protected] Website | Instagram | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook This post Countdown to Forex Expo Dubai 2025 – Your Chance to Take Home the Jetour X70 FL first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
NEAR
NEAR$2.853+4.50%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09527-1.38%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016514+0.82%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/13 14:14
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Cardano May Climb to $5 in 2025, But Ozak AI’s Stage 5 Presale Shows a Faster Growth Trajectory With $2.9M Raised

Crypto Researchers Find Another Undetectable Cross-Platform Wallet Drainer

Countdown to Forex Expo Dubai 2025 – Your Chance to Take Home the Jetour X70 FL

TikTok denies TRUMP memecoin buys in reply to congressman’s accusations

PA Daily | Bitcoin breaks through 104,000, Ethereum hits $2,400, Coinbase will acquire Deribit for $2.9 billion