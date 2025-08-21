Memecoin Launchpad Platform Pump.fun Breaks Total Revenue Record! Here’s All the Data

Pump.fun, the leading memecoin launchpad platform within the Solana ecosystem, has reached a remarkable milestone by surpassing $800 million in total revenue.

Pump.fun Surpasses $800 Million in Revenue: Competition Heats Up for Solana-Based Memecoin

According to on-chain data, the platform has collected $800.6 million in fees to date.

Pump generates revenue through a 1% swap fee on all token transactions. Before launching its own DEX, PumpSwap, it charged extraction fees on tokens that were transferred to Raydium when they reached a certain market value.

Pump, which kicked off the memecoin craze last year, has been facing serious competition from its new rival, LetsBonk.fun, in recent months. Launched in April 2025, LetsBonk has grown rapidly thanks to Raydium’s LaunchLab integration and the support of the Bonk community.

LetsBonk, which surpassed Pump in the number of tokens issued last month, lost the top spot to Pump again this month. Popular trader @WazzCrypto noted that the transfer of LetsBonk’s top 10 memecoin developers to Pump was a decisive factor in this shift.

On the revenue side, Pump is generating over $1 million daily, while LetsBonk’s daily revenue has fallen from $1 million to less than $30,000 earlier this month.

Pump, meanwhile, raised $600 million in just 12 minutes during its ICO last month. The company is currently running a buyback program above market value to stabilize its token price.

Meanwhile, Solana’s lead in the memecoin space has shifted to the Coinbase-backed Base network. Data shows that Base saw an outflow of 57,970 memecoins in just one day, while Solana saw an outflow of 32,760.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!