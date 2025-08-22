Memecoin Platform Pump.fun Surpasses $800 Million In Revenue On Solana

Aug 21, 2025 at 22:59 // News

The Solana ecosystem continues to be a hotbed of activity, with one of its most popular platforms, Pump.fun, crossing a significant milestone today.



The platform, which allows users to easily launch new memecoins without providing initial liquidity, has generated over $800 million in lifetime revenue, as

reported.



According to on-chain analytics data, Pump.fun’s primary revenue source is a 1% swap fee on token transactions. The platform, which was instrumental in a memecoin boom earlier this year, has seen its daily revenue fluctuate but remains a dominant force in the space.



While a rival platform, LetsBonk.fun, briefly threatened its market share, Pump.fun has since regained its lead, with top memecoin developers returning to the platform.



This news underscores the robust and often lucrative nature of the Solana ecosystem and its appeal to both developers and traders looking to quickly launch and participate in new token projects.