MemeCore Price Prediction: Is Maxi Doge the Next Crypto to Explode?

MemeCore is on a roll this week with a remarkable 193% gain, and it isn’t slowing down. The price has increased by an additional 20% over the past 24 hours, as excitement builds around its use case as a Layer 1 blockchain for meme coins, alongside two significant ecosystem developments.

However, in the meme coin space, we often hear about use cases that are flashy but fail to meet expectations. Our MemeCore price prediction examines whether this is another similar case, or if M might really be the next big thing in the meme coin world.

There’s also a Dogecoin-themed meme coin that’s currently going viral. It’s called Maxi Doge (MAXI), and it’s bringing the Dogecoin narrative to life in 2025 with new degen-themed branding and genuine utility.

MAXI is progressing through a presale where it’s already raised $1.8 million, showing strong early momentum. So, could MAXI be the next crypto to explode, or is MemeCore the better buy? Let’s find out.

MemeCore Prints ATH on D-Pump Partnership, MemeX Event

MemeCore’s rally is driven by a partnership with D‑Pump, an innovative platform for launching meme coins. The D-Pump team announced the partnership in a recent X post, noting that it will “focus on ecosystem interconnection, technical collaboration, and market expansion, jointly empowering the meme economy and on-chain assets.”

A recent MemeCore liquidity event, MemeX, also contributed to its rally. It offered rewards to traders and liquidity providers, bringing approximately $5.7 million into the token’s ecosystem. This caused a surge in buying pressure, helping to boost the price.

Currently, M is trading at $1.17, just shy of its new all-time high (ATH) of $1.19 set earlier this morning. It also saw a rise in 24-hour trading volume, reaching $42 million today, a 40% increase from yesterday.

MemeCore Price Prediction for 2025

The MemeCore price gains are impressive, but the asset now has a $1.29 billion market cap, making it one of the largest meme projects on the market.

Whether it’s truly deserving of such a valuation is debatable. For one, data suggests that no one is really using the MemeCore blockchain – if data from OKLINK is accurate, there have only been 536 active addresses in the past 24 hours.

Nevertheless, trading volume is increasing, and the team is clearly trying to boost on-chain activity. This means we can’t fully dismiss MemeCore as overvalued – although its current $1.29 billion valuation might be close to fair value – especially since the trading volume remains relatively low.

Pump.fun, a key player in the meme coin ecosystem that has generated over $800 million in revenue, is valued at $1.4 billion today. So while MemeCore could see its price increase this year, it’s unlikely to sustain its current momentum unless there’s a significant rise in on-chain activity, which has so far been unable to suffice.

Based on the data available, our MemeCore price prediction for the end of 2025 ranges between $1 and $2. Ultimately, this suggests that there are definitely better options on the market, one of which might be Maxi Doge.

Why Maxi Doge Could Be a Better Alternative

MemeCore’s performance this week highlights how explosive meme coins can be as hype builds and investor FOMO kicks in – and Maxi Doge (MAXI) is another meme coin showing a lot of viral potential right now.

MAXI is marketed as Dogecoin’s younger cousin, a 1,000x leverage trading gym bro with a caffeine addiction and a taste for “MAXITREN.” This could be the next meme coin for those who missed the 2021 DOGE pump, and for traders forged in the degen-first meme culture of 2024-2025 – when Pump.fun reigned, and going all in on micro-caps first became normalized.

The project also has real utilities, starting with a staking mechanism that currently offers a 172% APY. There are also plans to integrate MAXI into futures trading platforms, allowing true degens to potentially ride their bags to the moon. For more risk-averse traders, there will be opportunities to earn MAXI through community giveaway initiatives.

Maxi Doge boasts a unique blend of early-stage appeal, viral potential, and compelling utilities. That’s why investors and analysts are backing the project, with the 99Bitcoins YouTube channel calling it “the best crypto to buy now” and even predicting 100x gains.

The MAXI presale is quickly building momentum, with over $1.8 million raised so far. However, compared to MemeCore, which is valued at $1.9 billion, there is still massive room for growth.

That said, investors should not wait to look into this presale because price increases will occur throughout, offering an advantage to those who get involved as early as possible.

Visit Maxi Doge Presale