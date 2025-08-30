MemeCore Price Rises 60% – Which Meme Coin Is Next To Explode?

The MemeCore price went through a massive surge today, showing resilience at a time when the market is experiencing stagnation. The meme coin ecosystem, which describes itself as an L1 blockchain designed specifically for meme coins, has quickly gained prominence thanks to its unique pixelated artwork that highlights a strong use case.

Given that this particular meme coin has outperformed many of the popular high-caps on the market, will it be the next token to explode? And if that is the case, which other meme coin could have the same potential?

MemeCore Price Analysis

At the time of writing, MemeCore is trading around the $0.64 level, and its market capitalization is upwards of $669 million. Its trading volume has surged by over 234% in the last 24 hours, and since last month, the MemeCore price has gone up by more than 60%, showcasing that the recent influx of buyers has led to a massive boost in its value.

Daily charts show that it is currently trading above its 14, 21, 35, 50, 100, and 200 MA. This sudden surge is accompanied by an RSI that is now in the overbought zone, with a score of 71.

What is the reason behind this token’s growth? Will it be able to sustain the momentum? To answer the latter, we cannot say for certain. The RSI is in the overbought zone, and the 3-hour chart has revealed that sellers have arrived to act rather quickly.

However, as for the answer to the former question, there are multiple elements at play. For one, the project has been very active on social media, which has revealed many partnerships. For instance, it has recently partnered with Corporation$DDDD, a pump platform, for ecosystem interconnection.

An extension of this social media buzz is also the recently released mascot for MemeCore. Known as Sato, it is a cute pixelated mascot that may also have driven more investors toward the MemeCore ecosystem.

In addition, competitions and other factors have further increased engagement within the MemeCore ecosystem.

This Meme Coin Could also Explode in 2025

MemeCore has a lot of charm, which has driven much of its growth so far. Another cryptocurrency that could experience a similar level of surge is Pepenode.

Just as MemeCore has demonstrated how utility can thrive within meme ecosystems, Pepenode is stepping forward with its own strong use case that has already captured investor attention.

At its core, Pepenode refines the traditional mining concept by introducing a virtual, gamified approach that blends utility with meme-driven engagement. Despite being early in its presale, it has already raised over $500K, signaling confidence in its roadmap and the potential of a new mining model.

The gamified presale is one of Pepenode’s most striking innovations. Participants gain access to “pepenodes,” virtual mining units that allow them to build rigs in a visually rich off-chain environment.

These rigs simulate mining activity, rewarding users based on the tier of nodes they acquire. Early presale investors gain the greatest advantages, unlocking advanced rigs with stronger opportunities to virtually mine popular meme coins such as Pepe and Fartcoin. Once the presale concludes and the Token Generation Event begins, the mining operations will shift fully on-chain, supported by a mobile-friendly application that extends accessibility.

This fusion of utility and meme culture has made Pepenode one of the more unique offerings on the market.

Analysts have praised its originality, calling it a project with the potential to become the next meme coin to explode in 2025, thanks to its “Mine to Earn” ecosystem and its creative gamified structure.

This article has been provided by one of our commercial partners and does not reflect Cryptonomist’s opinion. Please be aware our commercial partners may use affiliate programs to generate revenues through the links on this article.