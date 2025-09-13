Merck ($MRK) Stock: Shares Lag Despite Vaccine Win as £1bn UK Plan Scrapped

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/13 02:48
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13724+13.38%
WINK
WIN$0.00005355+1.94%

TLDR

  • Merck stock closed at $85.15 on September 11, 2025, up 1.33% despite a weak YTD performance.
  • Positive Phase 3 STRIDE-13 CAPVAXIVE results could drive future revenue and offset product losses.
  • Stock remains 21.8% below the consensus analyst target of $102.33, suggesting upside potential.
  • Merck scraps £1bn UK research center, impacting 125 jobs amid falling sector investment.
  • ABPI warns UK life sciences risk losing competitiveness without bolder government support.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) stock closed at $85.15 on September 11, 2025, up 1.33% before dipping slightly to $85.11 in pre-market trading. The gain followed news that Merck’s Phase 3 STRIDE-13 Trial of CAPVAXIVE, a 21-valent pneumococcal vaccine, delivered positive results.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

The trial outcome reinforces Merck’s innovation pipeline, with CAPVAXIVE expected to strengthen revenue streams and help offset looming declines in GARDASIL sales and the eventual expiration of KEYTRUDA’s exclusivity.

Market outlook and valuation

Despite the vaccine success, Merck has underperformed broader markets. Year-to-date, MRK is down 12.8%, with a -23.26% one-year return, lagging the S&P 500’s gains of 12% YTD and 18.6% over one year.

Over three years, Merck returned only 6.43% versus the S&P’s 61.96%. Its five-year return of 23.4% also trails the market. Still, analysts see upside. With shares trading at $84.03, the stock sits 21.8% below the $102.33 consensus target, suggesting potential growth if revenue projections of $72 billion by 2028 are achieved.

UK expansion plans scrapped

In a separate setback, Merck canceled its planned £1bn London research center, a project intended to open by 2027. The move shifts life sciences operations back to the U.S. and impacts about 125 jobs.

Merck, known as MSD in Europe, cited inadequate government investment and low NHS medicine spending as key reasons for withdrawing. The decision follows a PwC and ABPI study highlighting that UK pharmaceutical R&D has underperformed since 2018, with foreign investment falling 58% between 2017 and 2023.

Industry concerns over competitiveness

ABPI chief executive Richard Torbett said the UK risks losing ground globally without policy reforms to encourage pharmaceutical investment. He emphasized the need for bold measures to attract R&D, manufacturing, and clinical trial investments.

Echoing this view, AstraZeneca’s UK president Tom Keith-Roach stressed the importance of innovative medicines for patient outcomes and economic growth.

Government response

The UK government acknowledged Merck’s decision as “concerning” but insisted the country remains attractive for investors. Officials highlighted their life sciences sector plan, which includes £600m for the Health Data Research Service and £520m for the Life Sciences Innovative Manufacturing Fund.

Despite these commitments, industry leaders warn the UK’s declining competitiveness could drive more companies to shift operations abroad.

The post Merck ($MRK) Stock: Shares Lag Despite Vaccine Win as £1bn UK Plan Scrapped appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

The speculative frenzy is cooling, but developers are not stopping.
SQUID MEME
GAME$25.8-11.07%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001985-1.43%
Partager
PANews2025/05/17 14:33
Partager
We Just Brought the First BMW Apecar to Germany – Here's How It Went

We Just Brought the First BMW Apecar to Germany – Here's How It Went

We proudly took delivery of the world’s only BMW Apecar in Munich – a one-of-one BAYC-themed M235i by BMW & Yuga Labs. A milestone for NFTs in Germany.
SphereX
HERE$0.00022+5.26%
Partager
Crypto Ticker2025/09/13 04:01
Partager
Wealthy Chinese are leaving Singapore to rival wealth hubs like Hong Kong and Japan

Wealthy Chinese are leaving Singapore to rival wealth hubs like Hong Kong and Japan

Singapore’s image as a safe haven for wealthy mainland Chinese families is eroding. The wealthy Chinese are now finding their way back to rival wealth hubs like Hong Kong and Japan. The inflow of Chinese wealthy families started after 2019, when a wave of pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong led to a clampdown by Beijing […]
Propy
PRO$0.7197+2.39%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4675+4.98%
Wink
LIKE$0.011079+9.04%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 03:05
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

We Just Brought the First BMW Apecar to Germany – Here's How It Went

Wealthy Chinese are leaving Singapore to rival wealth hubs like Hong Kong and Japan

New Coreon–Datai Partnership Aims to Unlock Real-Time Blockchain Intelligence

Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose