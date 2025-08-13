Mesh Adds RLUSD Support, Setting Stage for Merchant Adoption Surge

Par : Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/13 08:30
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004893-2.06%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000415-9.78%

Ripple USD’s arrival on Mesh’s expansive crypto payments network signals a powerful step toward mainstream adoption, blending regulatory trust with seamless, stable digital transactions for global commerce.

RLUSD Joins Mesh’s Growing List of Supported Tokens

Mesh, a digital payments and crypto infrastructure provider, announced on Aug. 12, 2025, that it has integrated Ripple USD (RLUSD), the U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin from Ripple, into its payment ecosystem.

“We’re thrilled to officially support Ripple USD (RLUSD), the U.S.-dollar stablecoin issued by Ripple,” the company stated, adding:

RLUSD, launched in 2024, is pegged 1:1 to the U.S. dollar and supported by reserves in cash, U.S. government bonds, and other cash-equivalent instruments. Ripple issues RLUSD through a New York limited purpose trust company, and monthly attestations by a licensed certified public accountant (CPA) verify its reserves.

The integration brings RLUSD into Mesh’s network of over 50 digital tokens, expanding payment options for both consumers and businesses. The company added: “With Mesh now supporting RLUSD, users can easily deposit, transfer, and pay using the stablecoin, and merchants can accept it at checkout.” Ripple highlights that RLUSD was built with transparency and compliance at its foundation, drawing on more than a decade of experience in payment security and fintech regulation.

This regulatory alignment, coupled with its reserve structure, sets RLUSD apart from many other stablecoins in circulation.

Market analysts suggest this move could drive adoption of RLUSD, particularly among merchants seeking stable, low-volatility digital payment options amid heightened scrutiny of the stablecoin sector. While critics point to risks such as centralization and reliance on regulatory bodies, supporters counter that such measures offer greater consumer protection and trust compared to algorithmic models. Mesh’s adoption underscores a broader industry trend toward integrating regulated, fiat-backed digital assets into mainstream payment solutions.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

AI is more efficient, more accessible and more affordable; in addition, Asians are more optimistic about AI.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09975-1.11%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.283-1.07%
HAI
HAI$0.010295-0.78%
Partager
PANews2025/04/14 16:25
Partager
Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,782.68-1.96%
MANTRA
OM$0.2386-2.61%
Partager
PANews2025/04/14 14:15
Partager
A whale bought 1501 ETH at an average price of $2530 5 hours ago

A whale bought 1501 ETH at an average price of $2530 5 hours ago

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Aunt Ai, the wallet address 0xF89…8AEfe created in 2018 bought 1,501 ETH at an average price of $2,530 five hours ago, with
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1162-2.43%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0995+29.55%
Ethereum
ETH$4,195.17-3.11%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 10:39
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

A whale bought 1501 ETH at an average price of $2530 5 hours ago

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Interpreting the 6 current situations of Web3 AI track: Compared with AI Agent, institutions pay more attention to infrastructure