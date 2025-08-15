Mesh Funding Tops $130M to Expand Crypto Payment Infrastructure

Mesh announced it obtained additional funding on Aug. 14, 2025, with Paypal Ventures among the key investors. The capital raise brings the company’s total funding beyond $130 million.

Mesh Bolsters War Chest With Investor Injection

Investors in this round include Paypal Ventures, Coinbase Ventures, Uphold, Mirana Ventures, SBI Investment, Overlook Ventures, Kingsway Capital, Moderne Ventures and CE-Ventures. The funding follows Mesh’s technology supporting Paypal’s recent “Pay with Crypto” service launch.

Mesh says the firm’s technology enables payment processing across more than 100 cryptocurrency wallets and digital assets. Its Smartfunding engine allows merchants to accept crypto payments while receiving instant settlement in stablecoins or fiat currency, addressing the asset mismatch between users and merchants.

Much of the new funding itself was settled using Paypal’s PYUSD stablecoin. Mesh stated the capital will accelerate expansion, API scaling, and product development for crypto and payment platforms globally.

Paypal Ventures Partner Amman Bhasin cited Mesh’s demonstrated security, compliance, and scalability as reasons for the investment. He stated the company is building infrastructure for enterprises to embed crypto payments and transfers.

The stablecoin market, exceeding $200 billion in market capitalization and facilitating trillions in transactions, underpins Mesh’s settlement approach. The company aims to increase liquidity across digital assets through its orchestration technology.

