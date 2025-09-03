Messari Upgrades its Fundraising Platform to Add Real Time VC Tracking and Market Analysis

Messari, the leading cryptocurrency intelligence and insights platform, has announced a major upgrade to its fundraising portal. The new portal is now a comprehensive suite of advanced tools and additional insights that enable users to get deeper insights, better market intelligence, and more structured data. Also, the platform now provides access to information related to a wider range of activities in the crypto space. This information includes tracking of over 19,000 funding rounds, 1200 M&A deals, and more than 17,000 profiles of popular investors across the industry.

Converging multiple important data points into an all-in-one platform, Messari platform has undergone a rapid evolution in providing better value to its users. The platform users now have the ability to monitor all the market and sense the market behavior through a single surface.

A Comprehensive Suite of Intelligence Features

According to what Messari claims, the platform is already the most comprehensive in the market with a suite of advanced features and tools. The platform has the ability to track capital raised, mergers and acquisitions, and funding rounds. Moreover, sector-level insights are also always available for customers’ review. These powerful features, along with an ever-growing number of users on the platform has resulted in the exponential expansion and growth of the platform.

The upgraded platform now has multiple added features that make it stand out in the crowd. The first one is the Investor Radar that tracks the leading VCs on X (formerly T.) Through this tracker, the platform notes all the top-mentioned assets and sectors and also provides real-time trends in the institutional investors’ community. Another important feature added to the platform is the Investor Mindshare, which tracks the leading transactions and accounts from the top investors. The third feature in is called The Funding Heatmax, which provides users with the first-hand information on capital activity of the clients. The users can track data in multiple data types, such as ecosystem, blockchain technology, sector, and timeframe.

Conclusion:


Messari’s timely update to its fundraising platform has made it an easy and user-friendly experience for the community. While the platform’s fundraising platform is already named as the most comprehensive fundraising app in the market, this update will certainly boost market confidence in Messari platform.

