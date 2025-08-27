Meta launches super PAC to back California candidates opposing strict AI rules

Meta is spending tens of millions in California politics, launching a super PAC to back candidates who oppose strict AI rules, aiming to shape the state’s tech policies ahead of the 2026 elections.

According to Politico, the company is forming a new super PAC called Mobilizing Economic Transformation Across California, meant to support candidates who reject tough tech rules, especially ones aimed at artificial intelligence.

The PAC will fund campaigns across party lines, as long as the candidates side with loose regulation in Silicon Valley. This is Meta’s latest attempt to tighten its grip on the state’s policymaking ahead of the 2026 governor’s race.

The company hasn’t said exactly how much it’ll spend, but the number is high enough to match big-time efforts previously led by firms like Uber and Airbnb. California has become the front line in the AI policy fight, and Meta isn’t waiting around for others to decide the rules. It’s already spent billions to rebuild its AI division, hired top talent from other companies, and now it’s bringing that same force to the political field.

Meta floods Sacramento with cash and plans to go bigger

Brian Rice, Meta’s Vice President of Public Policy, said, “Sacramento’s regulatory environment could stifle innovation, block AI progress, and put California’s technology leadership at risk.” He will lead the PAC with Greg Maurer, another top policy executive at Meta.

Together, they’ll direct money toward candidates who will oppose rules like SB 53, a bill written by Senator Scott Wiener from San Francisco. That bill would force developers of large AI models to meet safety and transparency standards, something Meta doesn’t want to deal with.

Just this spring, Meta spent $518,000 lobbying lawmakers in Sacramento to soften that legislation and others related to child protection on social media.

That push came alongside $219,800 in campaign donations across California, most of which went to political committees like the Asian Pacific Islander Leadership PAC and the Bay Area Legislative Leadership PAC.

Meta also gave money directly to candidates, like Republican Assemblymember James Gallagher, who’s running for lieutenant governor, Anna Caballero, a Democrat aiming to be state treasurer, and Mike Gipson, also a Democrat, who wants a seat on the Board of Equalization.

With its own PAC, Meta will be able to fund races directly instead of routing cash through outside groups. And while the company hasn’t officially jumped into the 2026 governor’s race, it didn’t rule it out. There’s still a clear opening since most other major tech companies have stayed away from that contest so far. The PAC could publish a list of candidate endorsements before the election.

New PACs, tech money, and AI researchers crowd California’s political map

Meta’s plan follows a trend among Silicon Valley players trying to get more aggressive in California’s elections. Airbnb already has its own super PAC and told Politico it’s “just getting started.” The company put $15 million into the fund this year and plans to back 2026 candidates who support the tourism industry and the rights of homeowners to rent out properties.

This week, another PAC called Leading the Future launched with more than $100 million from Andreessen Horowitz, OpenAI president Greg Brockman, Perplexity, angel investor Ron Conway, Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale, and others. This group wants to counter the AI safety movement, which has been building momentum in California and other states.

Leading the Future is being run by Fairshake spokesperson Josh Vlasto and Targeted Victory founder Zac Moffatt. Fairshake is the crypto-backed PAC that spent millions in recent elections, including to defeat former Rep. Katie Porter, who was running for governor.

On the other side, researchers and AI safety advocates are building political machines too. A group called Encode launched Californians for Responsible Artificial Intelligence earlier this year. Most of its funding comes from AI researchers.

The group is known in Sacramento for supporting SB 53, speaking out against OpenAI’s recent decision to change its business model, and fighting the Hill Republicans’ failed proposal to freeze AI regulation in the state for 10 years.

