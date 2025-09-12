Meta Platforms Inc. ($META) Stock: Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.525 Per Share Amid $2.61T Valuation

2025/09/12
TLDR

  • Meta declared a $0.525 dividend payable September 29, 2025.
  • Stock closed at CAD 40.92 on September 11, 2025.
  • One-year return of 43.82%, outpacing the S&P 500’s 18.60%.
  • Market cap stands at $2.61 trillion with profit margin near 40%.
  • Strong financials include $47.07B cash and $71.51B net income.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.525 per share. The payout applies to Class A and Class B common stock and will be distributed on September 29, 2025, to shareholders of record as of September 22, 2025. The stock, listed as META.TO on the Toronto Exchange, closed at CAD 40.92 on September 11, 2025.

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META.TO)

Stock Performance Overview

Meta has delivered outstanding results for investors. Year-to-date, META.TO has returned 26.20% compared to the S&P 500’s 12.00%. Over the past year, the stock gained 43.82%, significantly above the benchmark’s 18.60%. Long-term investors benefited as the three-year return reached 303.95%, far ahead of the S&P 500’s 61.96%. The same 303.95% figure holds across five years, showing strong sustained growth against the S&P 500’s 97.17%.

Valuation Measures

Meta’s current market capitalization is $2.61 trillion, supported by an enterprise value of $2.62 trillion. Its trailing price-to-earnings ratio is 26.39, with a forward P/E of 24.63, reflecting investor confidence in future earnings. The company trades at 10.55 times sales and 9.37 times book value. Enterprise value metrics highlight a revenue multiple of 10.56 and an EBITDA multiple of 19.28.

Financial Highlights

Meta maintains a strong profitability profile with a net profit margin of 39.99%. Returns remain robust, with return on assets at 18.47% and return on equity at 40.65%. For the trailing twelve months, revenue reached $178.8 billion while net income available to common shareholders totaled $71.51 billion. Diluted earnings per share came in at 1.55.

Balance Sheet Strength

The company holds total cash of $47.07 billion, providing flexibility for investments and shareholder returns. Its debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41% indicates a balanced approach to leverage. Levered free cash flow stood at $31.99 billion, reflecting strong operational efficiency and the ability to fund innovation.

Outlook

Meta continues to shape the future of human connection through artificial intelligence and immersive technologies. With popular platforms like Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp, the company is moving beyond 2D screens to create deeper connections. Its robust financial health, consistent returns, and dividend policy reinforce its appeal to investors seeking both growth and income.

