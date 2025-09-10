Metallica Fans Bring The Band Back To Multiple Charts At The Same Time

Metallica’s self-titled album reenters the U.K. Rock & Metal Albums chart as “Nothing Else Matters” returns and “Enter Sandman” climbs back into the top 10. (MANDATORY CREDIT Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images) Metallica in photo session at a hotel, Tokyo, November 1986. (Photo by Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images) Getty Images

Metallica is in the midst of a comeback week on the charts in the United Kingdom. The hard rock band never completely disappears, or if the rockers do, it’s only for very short periods. Two titles from the legends reappear on different lists this frame, as one of the group’s most celebrated full-lengths and one of its most popular songs rock back onto different tallies at the same time.

Metallica Returns After 1,000 Weeks

Metallica (the self-titled album) reappears on the Official Rock and Metal Albums chart, coming in at No. 39, in second to last place on the 40-spot roster. The project has now spent 1,004 weeks on the Official Rock and Metal Albums list. While it’s not uncommon for beloved titles to rack up hundreds of weeks and spend years on the list of bestselling full-lengths and EPs in those styles, 1,000 frames or more is an incredible accomplishment.

The Black Album’s Chart History

Metallica – also known to some as The Black Album – amazingly only spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Official Rock and Metal Albums chart, as well as a total of 65 frames inside the top 10. The set first reached the summit in July 2014 and returned to the peak position in September 2021. It was last seen on this list in the same position it currently occupies in late June of this year.

“Nothing Else Matters” Reappears

“Nothing Else Matters,” a blockbuster smash from Metallica, also manages a comeback in the U.K. The beloved cut reappears at No. 38 on the Official Rock and Metal Singles chart. Unlike the album it’s featured on, it has only spent 424 weeks on the list and peaked in the runner-up spot, missing No. 1.

“Nothing Else Matters” regularly lives on the Official Rock and Metal Singles chart, so it’s unusual to see it missing. It last appeared at No. 40 in mid-July.

Two Songs for Metallica on the Singles Chart

Metallica fills two spaces on the Official Rock and Metal Singles chart this week. As “Nothing Else Matters” returns, “Enter Sandman” surges back into the top 10, climbing from No. 11 to No. 10. It has now spent 775 frames in total on the list.