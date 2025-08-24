Metallica’s Radio Record May Be Broken In A Few Days

Foo Fighters’ “Today’s Song” rises to No. 2 on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, nearing what could be the band’s fifteenth No. 1 on the list. UNITED KINGDOM – JANUARY 01: Photo of Cliff BURTON and METALLICA and Kirk HAMMETT and James HETFIELD and Lars ULRICH; L-R: Kirk Hammett, James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Cliff Burton – posed, studio, group shot (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns) Redferns

A few weeks ago, the Foo Fighters returned with a brand new single titled “Today’s Song.” The track arrived with little warning, and the band has been mum about whether this is a standalone cut or the beginning of a new chapter.

“Today’s Song” has turned out to be another huge hit for the group, especially at rock radio across the United States. The tune has already reached No. 1 on one Billboard tally, and this frame it inches closer to doing so on a second list.

If the Foo Fighters can climb all the way to the peak position on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, the band will break out of a tie with one of the most beloved rock acts ever — and that could happen in just a matter of days.

Foo Fighters Push “Today’s Song” to No. 2

“Today’s Song” rises from No. 3 to No. 2 on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, a new high point for the single on the Billboard ranking, which focuses on the most successful tunes across stations that play the subgenre known as mainstream rock.

In the span of just seven weeks, “Today’s Song” has vaulted all the way to the runner-up space on the Mainstream Rock Airplay list, and the Foo Fighters could claim a new No. 1 in a few days when Billboard publishes its next set of rankings—or perhaps in the coming several weeks.

Foo Fighters May Soon Beat Metallica

If “Today’s Song” does leap into first place, the Foo Fighters will score a milestone fifteenth No. 1, becoming just the fourth act to do so.

Foo Fighters and Metallica are currently tied for the fourth-most No. 1s of all time on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, with 14 apiece. Shinedown leads all acts with 20 champions, followed by Three Days Grace with 19, and Five Finger Death Punch with 16.

Foo Fighters Keep “Today’s Song” at No. 1

As “Today’s Song” improves its standing to No. 2 on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, the cut also holds at No. 1 on the Rock & Alternative Airplay list. The Foo Fighters sit at No. 4 on the Alternative Airplay roster, while the popular tune declines on the Adult Alternative Airplay tally.