MetaMask adds Google and Apple logins to streamline wallet setup

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

MetaMask, the self-custodial crypto wallet developed by Consensys, introduced a new “social login” feature that allows users to create, back up and restore wallets using Google or Apple accounts.

The service is powered by Web3Auth, a third-party authentication provider. MetaMask said support for additional login options will follow.

The update eliminates the need to manually manage a 12-word secret recovery phrase, long considered a major barrier for new users entering crypto. Instead, users can authenticate with a familiar login and password to access their assets across devices.

MetaMask emphasized that users can set up both methods, retaining the option of a recovery phrase alongside social login.

According to MetaMask, the feature is already available on the browser extension (version 13.0.0 and above), with mobile support expected soon. MetaMask said the move aims to “remove friction for onboarding” and give users “a safer, simpler way to start their Web3 journey.”

Wallets linked to Google or Apple accounts automatically sync networks, tokens and accounts across devices, reducing friction for onboarding. Still, the system introduces trade-offs.

While social logins may feel easier, they create dependencies on third-party providers and raise new questions about privacy, security and centralization. If users lose access to their connected social accounts, wallet recovery could be difficult — though retaining a recovery phrase as backup mitigates the risk.

