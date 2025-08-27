MetaMask adds Google and Apple social logins to wallet

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 17:49
Movement
MOVE$0.122+0.32%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018361+5.56%
Sign
SIGN$0.07132+1.52%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03624+0.47%
SPACE ID
ID$0.1608-0.49%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02745+2.38%

MetaMask has introduced a new social login feature, allowing users to create and recover wallets using Google or Apple accounts.

Summary

  • MetaMask has added Google and Apple social logins, letting users create and recover wallets without managing the traditional Secret Recovery Phrase.
  • The feature keeps wallets self-custodial, requiring both a user’s social credentials and unique password to unlock SRPs locally.
  • The update is part of MetaMask’s broader adoption push, following its mUSD stablecoin and debit card initiatives.

The feature, launched on Aug. 26, replaces the need for users to manually safeguard a 12-word Secret Recovery Phrase during wallet setup. Instead, users can sign in with a Google or Apple ID and set a unique password.

Behind the scenes, MetaMask generates the SRP, which can be recovered only through the same social account and password combination.

MetaMask emphasized that the system maintains its self-custodial design. Neither the company nor third-party providers can access users’ private keys or recovery phrases. In the end, users must create and maintain strong passwords that are unrecoverable if lost. 

MetaMask hopes to lower the barrier to entry for new users who might find traditional crypto wallet setups confusing by introducing familiar Web2 logins. The move is in line with a larger trend in the industry that combines decentralized security with widespread accessibility.

Metamask’s broader adoption strategy

The launch of the social login follows a flurry of updates to the MetaMask product. MetaMask USD, a stablecoin backed 1:1 by dollar-equivalent assets and integrated with key decentralized finance protocols, was announced by the wallet developer on Aug. 21.

In addition, the company and Banxa collaborated to launch the MetaMask Card, which allows users to spend crypto at traditional merchants.

All of these initiatives point to a strategy to expand MetaMask beyond its current use as a browser wallet and transform it into a full Web3 ecosystem that benefits both mainstream adopters and crypto-native users.

While some community members value the ease of social logins, others are cautious of connecting wallet access to centralized platforms like Google and Apple. MetaMask’s push for Web2 familiarity with Web3 control may pave the way for the next wave of adoption as the wallet surpasses 30 million monthly active users.

Source: https://crypto.news/metamask-google-apple-social-logins-wallet-access-2025/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain’s financial chess game?

Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain’s financial chess game?

Recently, a financial technology company called Antalpha submitted a prospectus to Nasdaq, planning to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) under the code "ANTA". Antalpha is a financial solution provider in the field of Bitcoin mining. However, the close connection with the mining giant Bitmain and the intricate relationship with Bitmain co-founder Zhan Ketuan disclosed in its prospectus make this IPO full of meanings worthy of further investigation.
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.09-1.39%
Movement
MOVE$0.1219+0.16%
Tranchess
CHESS$0.07265+2.61%
Partager
PANews2025/05/08 15:28
Partager
Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin?

Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin?

Bitcoin staat stevig boven de $110.500, maar onder de oppervlakte lijkt het momentum flink af te nemen. Een opvallende on chain indicator, de Taker Buy/Sell Ratio, laat namelijk zien dat de koopdruk op het laagste punt zit sinds mei 2018. En dat terwijl de prijs bijna op recordhoogte staat. Wat... Het bericht Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin? verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Taker Protocol
TAKER$0.01223--%
Mei Solutions
MEI$0.00138-6.94%
OP
OP$0.698-0.14%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/27 18:30
Partager
AERO Surges 2.2% as Bulls Gear Up for $2.36 Breakout

AERO Surges 2.2% as Bulls Gear Up for $2.36 Breakout

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is currently trading at $1.31, representing a 2.2% increase over the past 24 hours. Despite the increase in price, trading volume has decreased by 4.72% to $101.93 million. This pattern indicates strong prices despite the slowing activity levels. Source: CoinMarketCap Over the past week, the AERO token has experienced a 0.55% increase. […]
Gearbox
GEAR$0.003971-0.70%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01317+1.77%
Aerodrome Finance
AERO$1.3161-0.91%
Partager
Tronweekly2025/08/27 19:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain’s financial chess game?

Taker Buy/Sell Ratio duikt onder 0,98: slecht nieuws voor Bitcoin?

AERO Surges 2.2% as Bulls Gear Up for $2.36 Breakout

Google Cloud Building Blockchain for Digital Payments: Details

My Path From $0 to $5K a Month as a Self-Taught Programmer