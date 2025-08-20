MetaMask Adds Native Support for the TRON (TRX) Blockchain

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 14:30
  • MetaMask expands multi-chain reach with TRON integration, boosting Asian market access
  • TRON gains U.S. traction through reverse merger plans and high-profile political ties
  • TRX maintains steady growth with $33B market cap and increasing global adoption momentum

MetaMask has taken another step in its multi-chain expansion strategy by adding native support for the TRON blockchain. The move connects millions of MetaMask users to one of Asia’s most widely adopted networks and follows earlier integrations of Solana, BNB Smart Chain, and Sei. 

With TRON ranking among the top 10 blockchains by market capitalization, its inclusion signals MetaMask’s commitment to becoming a universal access point for decentralized applications.

Bridging East and West

TRON DAO confirmed the integration, describing the partnership as a way to bridge ecosystems across regions. Angel Gonzalez-Capizzi, director of business development at MetaMask, emphasized TRON’s strong user base in Asia and highlighted how the collaboration helps extend MetaMask’s reach. 

Besides Solana support introduced in May, MetaMask continues to expand into networks outside Ethereum, positioning itself as the most versatile wallet for multi-chain adoption.

Significantly, TRON’s arrival comes at a time when MetaMask is broadening its services. In April, the wallet provider announced a self-custody crypto card in partnership with Mastercard, though access remains limited. 

Consequently, TRON’s addition could boost its relevance as more users demand seamless connectivity between wallets, blockchains, and real-world payments.

TRON’s Growing Ambitions in the U.S.

While MetaMask is expanding East, TRON has been gaining traction in the United States. The network has benefited from a changing regulatory environment and is reportedly considering going public through a reverse merger. In June, SRM Entertainment revealed plans to rebrand as Tron Inc. and adopt a treasury model based on TRX holdings, with Justin Sun advising the transition.

Sun, who has been highly visible in both U.S. and Asian markets, continues to deepen TRON’s influence. He has also drawn attention for backing President Donald Trump’s memecoin TRUMP and attending high-profile political events. These developments suggest that TRON is positioning itself not only as a major blockchain player in Asia but also as an influential force in the U.S.

Market Outlook for TRON

At the time of writing, TRON’s token (TRX) trades at $0.3495, showing slight weekly and daily gains. The network boasts a circulating supply of 95 billion TRX and a market capitalization exceeding $33 billion.

