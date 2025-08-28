MetaMask Adds .sol Domain Support for Solana Transfers

Crypto wallet provider MetaMask has added native support for .sol domain names issued by Solana Name Service, allowing users to send, receive and otherwise manage SOL tokens with human-readable addresses rather than the blockchain’s standard alphanumeric strings.

The feature, rolled out on 27 Aug. 2025, brings Solana functionality in line with the Ethereum-focused wallet’s longstanding support for user-friendly domain systems and could make it easier for MetaMask’s millions of users to interact with the Solana ecosystem.

This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz.