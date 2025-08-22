Metamask Enters Stablecoin Arena With mUSD, Partners With Stripe’s Bridge

Metamask has become the first major self-custodial wallet to launch its own native stablecoin, called Metamask USD (mUSD), in partnership with Bridge, a Stripe company, and decentralized infrastructure platform M0.

Stripe’s Bridge and M0 Partner With Metamask on mUSD Stablecoin

The new mUSD stablecoin is designed to be deeply integrated into the Metamask ecosystem. It will provide users with a seamless, dollar-denominated asset for conducting transactions across decentralized applications and DeFi protocols. Initially launching on Ethereum and Consensys’s layer two (L2) network Linea, mUSD aims to serve as a foundational, liquid asset for its growing ecosystem.

Functionally, Metamask told Bitcoin.com News that mUSD will be usable directly within the wallet for on-ramping, swapping, transferring, and bridging value across chains. By the end of the year, it is also expected to be spendable in the real world via the Metamask Card at millions of merchants that accept Mastercard.

The stablecoin is issued by Bridge, which handles compliant licensing and reserve management. The onchain operations are powered by M0’s decentralized infrastructure, ensuring the token is fully backed 1:1 by high-quality, liquid dollar-equivalent assets with transparency.

This launch arrives amid growing stablecoin adoption and follows new U.S. regulatory clarity provided by the passage of the GENIUS Act, which establishes a federal framework for payment stablecoins. The rollout is expected later in 2025.