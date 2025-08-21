MetaMask enters stablecoin scene with mUSD launch on Ethereum and Linea

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 23:58
RealLink
REAL$0,05105-1,14%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10004-2,78%
DeFi
DEFI$0,001724-2,15%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,021813-2,45%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0,00004692+2,31%

MetaMask, the widely used self-custodial wallet, has revealed plans to launch its own stablecoin, MetaMask USD (mUSD), later this year.

According to an Aug. 21 statement, mUSD will initially debut on Ethereum and Linea L2, where it will become a key component of Linea’s growing DeFi ecosystem.

The project will be developed in collaboration with Bridge, a Stripe-owned stablecoin issuer, and M0, a decentralized platform providing on-chain liquidity infrastructure.

MetaMask’s mUSD

According to MetaMask, the stablecoin would be fully backed 1:1 with high-quality, highly liquid dollar equivalent assets.

The asset would also be integrated into major protocols, including lending platforms, decentralized exchanges, and custodial services. MetaMask expects these integrations to generate deeper liquidity and increase its ecosystem’s total value locked (TVL).

The wallet service provider emphasized that its users can leverage mUSD for seamless swaps, transfers, and bridging within the wallet, while the MetaMask card will enable real-life spending by the end of 2025.

Gal Eldar, MetaMask’s Product Lead, described the launch as a step toward reducing barriers for people entering the Web3 ecosystem. According to him, mUSD will let users bring their funds on-chain, make them productive, and use them wherever they want, thereby creating value in wallets and beyond.

Stablecoin ecosystem growth

The mUSD rollout coincides with a shifting regulatory environment in the US regarding the $285 billion sector currently dominated by Tether’s USDT.

Crypto advisory firm Castle Labs pointed out that the recent approval of the GENIUS Stablecoin Act has signaled a more supportive framework for digital dollar alternatives. According to the firm, this legislation could accelerate the launch of new stablecoins and encourage existing projects to expand their on-chain presence.

However, despite the growing adoption of the nascent industry, stablecoins remain heavily concentrated on centralized exchanges.

Considering this, Castle Labs noted that the long-term success of any stablecoin project would depend on its liquidity, real-world usability, and integration across wallets and DeFi platforms.

Mentioned in this article

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/metamask-enters-stablecoin-scene-with-musd-launch-on-ethereum-and-linea/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

In the past 24 hours, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 1 billion US dollars, and the number of liquidated people exceeded 240,000

In the past 24 hours, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 1 billion US dollars, and the number of liquidated people exceeded 240,000

According to PANews on June 22, a total of 243,402 people worldwide had their positions liquidated in the past 24 hours, with a total liquidation amount of US$1.015 billion, including
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0,01941-0,56%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0707-11,29%
Partager
PANews2025/06/22 23:19
Partager
Russia to require all phones to come with government-backed Whatsapp clone

Russia to require all phones to come with government-backed Whatsapp clone

Russia will require all mobile phones and tablets sold in the country to come with a government-backed messaging app called Max pre-installed from September 1.  The Russian government announced on Thursday that Max, a messenger application developed under the Kremlin-controlled tech company VK, will join the list of mandatory apps installed on all new gadgets […]
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0,0003504-2,23%
RWAX
APP$0,002629-1,71%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/22 00:05
Partager
Cryptomarkt bereidt zich voor op teleurstelling: kans op renteverlaging keldert

Cryptomarkt bereidt zich voor op teleurstelling: kans op renteverlaging keldert

@media (max-width: 700px) { .crypto-cta-banner { padding: 0 0 0 20px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-cta-button { padding: 0 10px; font-size: 12px; } .crypto-desktop-text { display: none; } .crypto-mobile-text { display: block; } } @media (min-width: 701px) { .crypto-mobile-text { display: none; } } Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Eerder deze maand leek iedereen vertrouwen te hebben in een renteverlaging volgende maand vanuit de Amerikaanse centrale bank. Daar is de markt nu niet meer zo zeker van, en dat zien we terug in de kwakkelende koersen. Investeerders lijken zich voor te bereiden op een teleurstelling, maar hopen stiekem dat ons morgen een verrassing te wachten staat. Renteverlaging is nog steeds de verwachting Morgen houdt voorzitter van de Amerikaanse centrale bank Jerome Powell een toespraak op een conferentie in Jackson Hole. De bank heeft de beleidsrente al het hele jaar stabiel gehouden, maar voor het eerst verwacht de markt dat de economie gestimuleerd wordt (goedkopere leningen zorgen voor meer vraag in de economie). Het vertrouwen in een renteverlaging heeft alles te maken met de slechte banencijfers die aan het begin van de maand naar buiten werden gebracht. In juli kwamen er veel minder banen bij dan verwacht en ook de cijfers van mei en juni werden fors naar beneden bijgesteld. Het zou een teken kunnen zijn dat de Amerikaanse economie richting een recessie beweegt, en dus knalde de kans op een renteverlaging de lucht in. Vorige week dinsdag kwam ook nog eens de consumentenprijsindex (CPI) lager binnen dan verwacht, waardoor op een gegeven moment de hele futuresmarkt een renteverlaging verwachtte. Een dag later zwakte het optimisme af toen de producentenprijsindex (PPI) flink teleurstelde met hogere cijfers. Sindsdien houden steeds meer mensen rekening met opnieuw een rentepauze. Momenteel houdt 71,3 procent van de futuresmarkt rekening met een renteverlaging van 0,25 procent, zo laten gegevens van CME Group zien. Dat is nog steeds een dikke meerderheid, maar het percentage is dus rap gedaald de afgelopen tijd. De notulen van de laatste rentevergadering hebben daar ook aan bijgedragen. De meerderheid ziet de opwaartse inflatierisico’s als groter dan het risico op een zwakkere werkgelegenheid. Goed om te melden is dat de vergadering na de zwakke banencijfers plaatsvond. Alle ogen naar morgenmiddag Toch lijkt de markt zich al in te dekken voor een tegenvaller. Ondertussen gaat de aandacht uit naar de speech van morgen om 16:00 uur. Het meest waarschijnlijke scenario is dat Powell de opties openlaat, aangezien er nog veel nieuwe data op komst is die het besluit van de Fed zal beïnvloeden. Als er wordt gehint naar een verlaging dan zou zich dat waarschijnlijk vertalen in een stijgende bitcoin (BTC) koers. Maar een strenge toon kan juist negatief uitpakken. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Cryptomarkt bereidt zich voor op teleurstelling: kans op renteverlaging keldert is geschreven door Ivo Melchers en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Bitcoin
BTC$112.671,6-0,85%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0,0003504-2,23%
Cross The Ages
CTA$0,03846-7,43%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/22 01:16
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

In the past 24 hours, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 1 billion US dollars, and the number of liquidated people exceeded 240,000

Russia to require all phones to come with government-backed Whatsapp clone

Cryptomarkt bereidt zich voor op teleurstelling: kans op renteverlaging keldert

Toncoin gains as Verb Technology reveals $713m in TON treasury holdings

BlockDAG’s $379M Presale Overshadows NEAR’s $3 Drive and TRUMP Coin ETF Speculation