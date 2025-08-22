MetaMask Just Launched Its Own Dollar Stablecoin – Here’s Why It Could Change Everything

The new token will be issued by Bridge, a stablecoin platform recently acquired by Stripe, and powered by liquidity provider M0. Unlike many existing stablecoins, mUSD is being designed with cross-chain functionality at its core, enabling seamless movement across networks through M0’s liquidity system.

According to Consensys, the stablecoin will first roll out on Ethereum and Linea, its in-house Ethereum layer-2 network. By integrating mUSD directly into MetaMask, the wallet’s more than 30 million users will be able to use the asset for swaps, bridging, lending, and other DeFi applications without leaving the platform.

The company also revealed plans to tie the new token into real-world payments. A MetaMask Card, developed in collaboration with Mastercard, is expected to launch later this year, allowing holders to spend mUSD on everyday purchases.

MetaMask emphasized that the stablecoin will be backed one-to-one with dollar-equivalent reserves and is meant to simplify the self-custodial experience for new Web3 users. Gal Eldar, MetaMask’s product lead, described the launch as a way to “lower the barriers” for onboarding into crypto while reducing costs for people moving funds on-chain.

The announcement comes shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump signed the GENIUS Act, a law establishing clearer rules for stablecoin issuers.

With a stronger regulatory framework now in place, more major players are stepping into the stablecoin race. Just this week, Trump’s World Liberty Financial minted nearly 10% of the supply of its USD1 stablecoin, signaling how competitive the market for regulated digital dollars is becoming.

